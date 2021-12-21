James 'Jim' LeRoy Meader

James "Jim" LeRoy Meader was born in Billings on Aug. 8, 1931, to Amelia and Archie Meader. He passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, at the age of 90 years young.

Jim attended McKinley Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High, and graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1950. Jim joined the Marine Corp in 1951 and served for three years in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in January 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Mae McBeth, on May 25, 1952, and shared 67 memorable years with her before her passing in 2019.

After the service, he worked for Montana Power and later joined the Billings Fire Department in 1955 and retired as a Battalion Chief with 35 years of service. He and Gene Wagner started a service company for servicing fire extinguishers during their time as fire fighters, and he retired from that company after 20 years.

He is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Cindy (Randy) Krieger of Billings, and Nancy (Lane) Bywater of Casper, Wyoming; and sister-in-law Patti Meader of Lewistown. He is also survived by four grandsons and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he was so proud of. They are: Trevor (Alyssa), Trenton (Leah) and Troy Krieger of Billings, and Kendall Bywater of Casper.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margie; and his brothers, Dale and Jerry.

Dad built his own home in Billings in 1960 and lived in it until he moved to Tendernest Assisted Living in July 2021. He loved attending all of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events, and was their biggest fan. He was always available to lend a helping hand whenever anyone needed one. He felt a strong sense of duty to his family and friends, and was a hardworking man who could be counted on. He thoroughly enjoyed his hunting and fishing trips with his sons-in-law and grandsons. His laughter, love, special wisdom and carpentry skills will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held at this time.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Billings Fire Fighters Benevolent Fund in care of Doug Koffler, 2535 Coonie Court, Billings, MT 59106.