James Antonio Morehouse

James Antonio Morehouse, 75, of Vale, Oregon passed away May 1, 2021, peacefully at his home.

James was born July 21, 1945, in Ontario, Oregon, the son of Vernon Dale and Mable Alice Morehouse. During his childhood, he lived in Oregon, Washington, and Montana. He served in the U.S. Army. James married Deborah (Debbie) Ruth Kober of Billings, Montana in Idaho Falls, Idaho July 1, 1971. James and Debbie had two sons, Bryan Dale and James Bronson.

James worked in the oil fields of Wyoming before working for Burlington Northern Railroad out of Newcastle, WY. After leaving the railroad, he pursued his passion as an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement. He loved watching any sport but had a passion for college football (Go Boise State Broncos!!) and NASCAR. He enjoyed outside activities and spent much of his time fishing, golfing, and working in his yard.

He is survived by his two sons; Bryan of Las Vegas, NV, and James, of Torrington, WY; his brothers Jerry of Renton, WA, and Danny of Federal Way, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Vernon Dale and Mable Alice 'Sally' Morehouse, his wife Deborah Morehouse, his sisters Elaine and Renie, and his brother Sid.