Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James David Neibauer
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

James David Neibauer

James David Neibauer of Billings passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 of a heart attack. James was the son of David and Lydia Neibauer and was born on July 31, 1942 in Billings.

James married Ella Geffre on Jan. 4, 1964, together they raised their three children on the family farm west of Billings.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Neibauer of 57 years: his children, Greg (Lyndsay), Brian (Estela), Nichole Kirchheck (Joe Tetrault) and seven grandchildren, Josh, Danny, Kassity, Lydia, Michael, Gabe and Tegan Kirchheck and six sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, David and Lydia Neibauer, sister Barbara Rogers.

Viewing Thursday, March 11 from 5- 7 pm at Smith West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th Street West. Graveside Service on Friday, March 12 at 2 pm at Mountview Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith Funeral Chapels and full obituary may be viewed at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith West Funeral Chapel
304 34th Street West, MT
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountview Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. I have such fond memories of renting from you guys. All those years ago.
Melody Berglund Chamberlain
March 16, 2021
So sorry of Jim´s passing I work with Jim at Simplot and what a nice guy. Condolences to the family and Heaven has gained a wonderful soul.
Gary Arneson
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results