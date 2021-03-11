James David Neibauer

James David Neibauer of Billings passed away Sunday March 7, 2021 of a heart attack. James was the son of David and Lydia Neibauer and was born on July 31, 1942 in Billings.

James married Ella Geffre on Jan. 4, 1964, together they raised their three children on the family farm west of Billings.

He is survived by his wife, Ella Neibauer of 57 years: his children, Greg (Lyndsay), Brian (Estela), Nichole Kirchheck (Joe Tetrault) and seven grandchildren, Josh, Danny, Kassity, Lydia, Michael, Gabe and Tegan Kirchheck and six sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

James is preceded in death by his parents, David and Lydia Neibauer, sister Barbara Rogers.

Viewing Thursday, March 11 from 5- 7 pm at Smith West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th Street West. Graveside Service on Friday, March 12 at 2 pm at Mountview Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith Funeral Chapels and full obituary may be viewed at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.