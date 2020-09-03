Dr. James Samuel Stroeher

Dr. James Samuel Stroeher passed away on August 23, 2020 in Hampton, New Hampshire with his children at his side. Sam was born on Feb. 1, 1953 in Billings, Montana to James Sidney Stroeher and Elizabeth F. Stroeher.

Growing up in Billings, Sam attended Poly Drive Elementary and graduated from Billings West High School. One of his favorite activities was skiing Red Lodge Mountain with family and friends. He graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman and the School of Dentistry at the University of Minnesota. He enjoyed living in Minneapolis, but upon graduating from Dental School in 1978, he immediately returned to Montana. Sam always loved Montana and knew that was where he wanted to live and work. He did not leave again until this past year when he moved to be close to family members as he battled health issues.

Sam married Cathryn Lenhardt in 1977. They were married for 38 years. In 1978 they moved to Butte, where Sam enjoyed building his dental practice. He enjoyed caring for patients of all ages and developing friendships with families and generations as they grew. Sam was active in his support and promotion of the dental profession, serving the local dental society in many capacities and as President of the Montana Dental Association.

Sam was a dedicated father to his two children, Nicholas and Elizabeth. He encouraged and supported them in their many activities – including 4-H camping trips, sporting events, science fairs, dance recitals, and school programs. Sam was always ready for a road trip, whether it be to watch soccer or dance competitions, or to deliver Nick and Beth across the country to college. An avid camper from a young age, he treasured time spent around the campfire with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Libby Stroeher. He is survived by his son, Nick (and his wife Emily), of Newburyport, Massachusetts; daughter, Beth Wahlberg (and her husband Kramer), of Burlington, Vermont; grandchildren Lilah and Benjamin Stroeher; sister, Virginia Stroeher, of Sherbrooke, Quebec; brother, Thomas Stroeher (and his wife Norma), of Spokane, Washington; and best friend, Cathy Stroeher, of Billings, Montana. A private memorial service will be held in Montana at a future date.