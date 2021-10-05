James 'Jim' A. Smith,

James 'Jim' A. Smith, 92, of Sheridan passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in the Juniper Heights section with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to, the Food Group, PO Box 6702, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801.