Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James A. "Jim" Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Sheridan Funeral Home and Cremations
1423 O'Dell Ct
Sheridan, WY

James 'Jim' A. Smith,

James 'Jim' A. Smith, 92, of Sheridan passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. A Graveside service will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery in the Juniper Heights section with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to, the Food Group, PO Box 6702, Sheridan, WY 82801 or Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Sheridan Municipal Cemetery
Juniper Heights section, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Sheridan Funeral Home and Cremations
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sheridan Funeral Home and Cremations.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.