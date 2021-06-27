Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Susan Nelson
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Jane Susan Nelson

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jane Susan Nelson, 68, of Billings.

Jane is survived by her brother, Bruce, and his wife, Susan of Billings; her niece, Lindsey Nelson of Medford, Oregon; nephews, Collin Nelson of Billings, Cory Nelson (Krista) of Tigard, Oregon, and Chris Herreid of Southaven, Mississippi, who all lovingly called their auntie, 'Janer.' Her beloved kitty, Presley, who will live with her brother and his wife, also survives Jane. She is predeceased by her mother, Tillie, in 1975 and her father, Leonard, in 2006.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. A light luncheon will follow.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
American Lutheran Church
5 Lewis Ave, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.