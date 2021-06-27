Jane Susan Nelson

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jane Susan Nelson, 68, of Billings.

Jane is survived by her brother, Bruce, and his wife, Susan of Billings; her niece, Lindsey Nelson of Medford, Oregon; nephews, Collin Nelson of Billings, Cory Nelson (Krista) of Tigard, Oregon, and Chris Herreid of Southaven, Mississippi, who all lovingly called their auntie, 'Janer.' Her beloved kitty, Presley, who will live with her brother and his wife, also survives Jane. She is predeceased by her mother, Tillie, in 1975 and her father, Leonard, in 2006.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave. A light luncheon will follow.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.