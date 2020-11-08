Janet Ann Tryon

(1935-2020)

Janet Ann Tryon passed away at home, surrounded by family on 24 Oct. 2020. Janet was a resident of Absarokee for nearly 60 years, raising five children with her husband Jim who passed away in 2014. Janet is survived by her sister Kathy, her children Kelly, Greg, Scott, Ann and Vern, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as her nieces and nephew Kristen, Jerud and Chelsee.

Cremation has taken place but due to concerns with COVID-19 and winter travel, a celebration of life including funeral and burial services will occur at a later date when we can all gather together safely.

In recognition of Janet's dedication to her church and love for reading, memorials may be given to the Community Congregational Church, 101 S Woodard Ave, Absarokee MT 59001, the Stillwater County Library, PO Box 266 Columbus, MT 59019 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

For a full obituary please visit smithfuneralchapels.com and share condolences and memories.