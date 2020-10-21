Janet Arlene (Ruth) Sickles

Janet Arlene Sickles, 86, of Laurel, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Tender Nest in Billings. Janet was born Nov. 15, 1933, to Clifford and Lorraine (Mangels) Ruth north of Greenfield, Iowa. She was active in 4-H, cheerleading and music at Fontanelle High School. She graduated from there, the class of 1951. Janet was reborn through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on Dec. 10, 1933, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenfield and reaffirmed her baptismal vows through the Rite of Confirmation on May 25, 1947. Janet's confirmation verse was Romans 1: 16; "I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Christ; for it is the power of God unto salvation to everyone that believeth ...

Janet married Gerald Sickles, Feb. 25, 1953, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Together they were blessed with four children. Janet worked outside the family home for Strom's Grocery and Locker in Fontanelle, Iowa, G&H Freight and later was a 'stay-at-home mom', raising her children. Janet was known as the 'Lunch Lady' at all three of the Greenfield Schools, a position she loved. She was active in her children's Scouting activities, GHS Booster Club, VFW Auxiliary-Greenfield and several other organizations, both at church in Greenfield and later at St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel.

Following retirement, she and Gerald moved to Laurel Montana, so they could enjoy the mountains with her brother and sister-in-law. They enjoyed many wonderful times together exploring Montana. Janet was a big sports fan and loved to watch Iowa State teams, the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gerald, sisters Linda Ruth, Karen and John Junek, brother-in-law Earl Baudler, grandson Tim Wilson and other extended family.

Left to cherish Janet's memory are her children, Carlene (Ron) Maeder, Reginald, Brian and Joel; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Clifton (Sharon) Ruth; sister Charlene Baudler and many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Janet's family would like to thank everyone at Tender Nest Assisted Living (Bighorn House), Stillwater Hospice that were so wonderful and caring to Janet during her stay there.

Services were held Oct. 19 at St John's Lutheran Church, Laurel.