Janet Marie Vincent passed away from cancer on Sept. 9, 2021. She went peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born in Binghamton, New York on May 22, 1942. The family moved to California for a few years before returning to their home in Roberts, Montana when she was four years old. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1960, then attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). After marrying Mark Vincent on June 13, 1964, she completed her degree in Secondary Education.

Working for the State of Montana in Social Services, she retired after 20 years as director. She also worked with Mark on the ranch and did bookkeeping for Beartooth Grain and Feed.

After they both "retired" , they spent winter months in California and Florida for fifteen years. She loved visiting her kids and grandkids. It was always great when Nana came to town!

Janet leaves behind her loving husband, Mark of 57 years, three children, Bryan (Kim), Julie, and Jennifer (Jakob), nine grandchildren, Beth, Katie, Brooke, Kristen, Max, Alex, Regan, Olivia, and Ike and also two great grandchildren, Emma and Brylee. Her sister Ginger Tate (Herb) and sister-in-law Dorothy Loughney also are still with us. Larry Loughney, her brother proceeded her in death. Many dear friends are also left behind and she will be truly missed by so many.

Memorial services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge, Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Red Lodge Cemetery.

Memorials are being accepted at the Carbon County Food Bank, in Red Lodge, or the American Cancer Society, or any other charity of your choice in the name of this wonderful lady!

