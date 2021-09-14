Menu
Janet Marie Vincent
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Roberts High School
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Janet Marie Vincent

Janet Marie Vincent passed away from cancer on Sept. 9, 2021. She went peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born in Binghamton, New York on May 22, 1942. The family moved to California for a few years before returning to their home in Roberts, Montana when she was four years old. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1960, then attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). After marrying Mark Vincent on June 13, 1964, she completed her degree in Secondary Education.

Working for the State of Montana in Social Services, she retired after 20 years as director. She also worked with Mark on the ranch and did bookkeeping for Beartooth Grain and Feed.

After they both "retired" , they spent winter months in California and Florida for fifteen years. She loved visiting her kids and grandkids. It was always great when Nana came to town!

Janet leaves behind her loving husband, Mark of 57 years, three children, Bryan (Kim), Julie, and Jennifer (Jakob), nine grandchildren, Beth, Katie, Brooke, Kristen, Max, Alex, Regan, Olivia, and Ike and also two great grandchildren, Emma and Brylee. Her sister Ginger Tate (Herb) and sister-in-law Dorothy Loughney also are still with us. Larry Loughney, her brother proceeded her in death. Many dear friends are also left behind and she will be truly missed by so many.

Memorial services will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Red Lodge, Montana on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Red Lodge Cemetery.

Memorials are being accepted at the Carbon County Food Bank, in Red Lodge, or the American Cancer Society, or any other charity of your choice in the name of this wonderful lady!

Condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Red Lodge, MT
Mark and family: we wish to offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to you and your family at this time as you grieve the loss of your loved one. We were very saddened to hear the news today from my brother Tom that Janet had passed away. We are truly sorry and hope and pray that she is resting peacefully with the Lord until we meet again. Our memories of Janet from our travels to Montana are forever ingrained in our hearts and minds. She was a truly lovely individual who will be missed tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time and always. The East Coast Klessens Family
Sally and Margaret Klessens
Family
September 16, 2021
