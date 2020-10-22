Janice Ann Norby

Janice Ann Norby, 76, of Fairview, MT, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Billings. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Matthew's Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O'Neil officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m-5 p.m. with a wake service at 6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Sidney Cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Janice was born on July 6, 1944 to parents Maurice and Marian (Bernard) Murphy. Raised on a ranch, she was an all-around hand- in and out of the arena. She graduated from Scobey High School in 1962 and attended Eastern Montana College and Montana State College. On Nov. 15, 1969 she was united in marriage to Keith Norby in Scobey. Janice worked in various industries throughout her life from the Sidney Saddlery to John Stockhill Jewelers to her 22 years at the Family Clinic and finally retiring after 11 years at the Richland Credit Union...all while providing a loving home for her family on the farm and ranch.

Janice enjoyed spending her retired years both in Sioux Pass as well as Arizona. She made fast friends with people from all over the US and Canada. Janice never had idle hands...she spent numerous hours sewing and quilting, cross stitching, doing hardanger, reading her library of books and many other activities including dancing, shuffle board, hiking in Arizona. She loved a good card game as she never said no to hand & foot and played bunco in Montana for years as well as later in Arizona. When she wasn't busy socializing, she volunteered endless hours at St Anthonys Catholic Church, Sidney Hospital Gift Shop, Mondak Museum, Richland Co Health Dept and more. She always said her dad told her 'You can sleep when you are dead'!

Mom was a classy and beautiful person, both inside and out. She had a huge heart, an infectious smile and a quick witted sense of humor that kept us all entertained. A life too short, a heart too kind – our loss is heavens gain!! She passed away on Oct. 18, 2020 in Billings with her family by her side. While we will miss her terribly as she was our best friend, we know she has been reunited with Dad- something she looked forward since the day he left us.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband Keith, her parents, her sister Joslyn Murphy, in-laws, Ray and Grace Norby. Survivors include her daughters, Jill of Billings and Kelli (Chad Reisig) of Billings; step grandchildren Taylor and Luke Reisig, Gilbert, AZ; step great grandson Grant Evans, Gilbert, AZ; brother Gary (Mary) Murphy, Keatchie, LA; brothers-in-law Jack Walsh, Helena, MT, Kent (Lois) Norby, Excelsior, MN, Dale (Anita) Norby, Las Vegas, NV; sisters-in-law Shari Whittinghill, Almond, MI, LaRae (Darryl) Crowley, Poplar, MT; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Cards may be sent to Kelli at 1940 McKenzie Ln, Billings, MT 59106.