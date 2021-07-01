Menu
Janice Bayers Gross
1931 - 2021
Janice Bayers Gross

Janice Bayers Gross, a native of Billings and longtime resident of Big Horn County, died on Wednesday, June 23 at St. Vincent's Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Janice and her recently deceased husband, Erle, had been residents of Wyndstone and Meadowlark senior living facilities in the Billings Heights. Janice was born into the Bayers family on May 7, 1931, in Columbus, MT- the adored youngest child of a large loving family. She married the love of her life, Erle Gross, in Billings on Nov. 20, 1954. They were constant companions for 66 years.

Janice was an active member in the Hardin community. She and Erle volunteered at church events, The Custer Battle Reenactment, the Hardin Food Bank, Rainbow Girls and many others. Janice was a founding member of Help Every Pet in Hardin. Through activities and public service, HEP raised resources to help place pets into forever homes and offset veterinary expenses. She was a member of Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Congregational then Lutheran churches in Hardin.

Throughout her life, nothing brought more joy to Janice than her life with Erle, her family, her horses, pets and her gardens- especially her roses. At Meadowlark, Janice was actively engaged in activities with her fellow residents that included travelogues, parties, exercise classes and lively conversation over meals. Her very favorite never-to-be missed activity was her painting class with instructor, Mike Capser. Over the course of her life, she created many watercolor compositions of animals in nature. Janice is survived by three daughters, Debora Hansen of Lewes, DE, DeAnna Poling of Lewes, DE and Danette Davies and her husband, John, of Renton, WA. In addition, Jan leaves five grandchildren: Heather Hansen (Dan Citron) of Wilmington, DE, Beth Hansen of Washington, D.C., Dana Michaud of Las Vegas, NV, Megan Davies of Renton, WA and Jake Davies of Spokane, WA and one great granddaughter, Leah Hazel Citron of Wilmington, DE. Also surviving Jan is her brother-in-law, William Gross (Helen) of Palm Springs, CA, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Most notable she leaves behind Mia, her Siamese feline soul mate of 17 years, who will be cherished by her family in Washington.

Her family would like to thank the many who have supported Janice and Erle during their senior years in Billings: the nurses and doctors at St. Vincent Hospital for their extraordinary care, and the congregation of Atonement Lutheran church for their support and friendship. The family would especially like to thank the wonderful staff at Wyndstone and Meadowlark for their loving care of the Grosses in their final years.

Janice and Erle will be remembered together with a celebration of life service on Thursday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the Big Horn County Historical Museum 1163 3rd Street East, Hardin, MT. Memorial donations may be made to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 20920 Billings, MT 59104 www.yvas.org.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
22
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Big Horn County Historical Museum
1163 3rd Street East, Hardin, MT
HI Danette, I haven't been able to get ahold of your snail mail address, but I just want you to know how much we have been thinking of you as you grieve the loss of your mom - on top of such a fresh loss of your dad. My heart goes out to you. We are happy to have had the opportunity to meet and chat with your folks the time we were all there at Ann and Paul's. I hope the celebration of their lives provided a bit more closure for you, though I imagine you are quite exhausted today. Love to you from both of us.
Judy and Kurt Howeler
July 23, 2021
Many fond memories of both Jan and Erle when we were all in Hardin. Was honored to know Erles mom and dad also.
Ronda Harris
July 1, 2021
