Janice Catherine Badura Reichert
Janice Catherine Badura Reichert

Janice Catherine Badura Reichert, 82, of Belgrade, MT had the most glorious welcome into God's Kingdom on August 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 30, 1938, in Ashton, NE to Frank and Catherine Badura.

Her faith was the most important part of her life, she was a devout Roman Catholic.

A vigil service will be held 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, please join the family for the Rosary at 6:30 p.m. prior to the Vigil. The funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3411 3rd Avenue South in Billings, followed by a graveside committal at the Laurel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the St. John Vianney Building Fund, 609 Quaw Blvd, Belgrade, MT 59714 or Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, mail to office address at 120 South 34th Street, Billings, MT 59101.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you Mom
Julie Nitzel
September 4, 2021
There is no greater reward than to be dancing with Jesus and your passed loved ones. I know you are relishing in your new found freedom. Thank you for sharing your son with me. I love you!
Tammy
Family
September 2, 2021
