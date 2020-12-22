Menu
Jay Omer Stovall Jr.
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Jay Omer Stovall, Jr., known as 'Manny,' passed away on Dec. 18, surrounded by family. He was born to Jay and Juanita on July 16, 1961, followed by brothers Tyler and Turk. He was a true Montana cowboy, worked on ranches throughout Montana, and a sincere follower of Jesus. He will be greatly missed by Lee, his wife of 32 years, his kids Alicia & Levi, and many family members.

Services will be at Faith Chapel in the main sanctuary on Dec. 23 at 10:30 am. Please direct memorials to Faith Chapel's Increase Christmas fund.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
10:30a.m.
Faith Chapel
main sanctuary, MT
My sincerest condolences for the family....may the good Lord strengthen you all. I knew him from senior High school. Always thought he was a very attractive guy and nice.
Nancy Ruff
December 30, 2020
Lee, How sad I was to hear of Manny's passing. It seems like it was just yesterday we were laying on your bed as you told me about this wonderful man you met and knew you would marry. You had 32 beautiful years together and raised 2 spectacular children, you have been blessed. He was a great man. You are in my thoughts and prayers, always.
Mary Warg Cerovski
December 29, 2020
Manny true testimony of a man of Jesus. He gave lots of support in my loses and was always a warm heart to my mom and dad scorp and Eva . He will be missed stay strong lee we all love you!
Connie daum
December 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Susan Carlson
December 26, 2020
Juanita I just saw this and am so sorry to hear of your loss know my prayers are with you all
Gwen Kircher
December 24, 2020
To the Stovall Family, I had the privilege of going to Senior with Jay. He was someone you could not forget. Kind, polite, and with a great sense of humor. My sincere condolences on his passing and heart felt sympathy for your loss. God Bless
Ed Lane
December 24, 2020
Dear Stovall Family, Manny was such a good man. His beautiful smile and kind manner always brightened my day when I saw him. My heart goes out to each of you for losing the presence of a wonderful husband, father, son, or brother. I pray that The Lord will heal the hole, left in your hearts by his passing. May you find comfort in knowing you will meet again on the other side. Love to you all, Maggie
Maggie Scott Brown
December 23, 2020
we have many fond memories of Manny when we worked for sam at Campbell's on the branding wagon on the mountain it was good times we will miss him (a little note from Chris - Manny paid me probably the best compliment I've recieved as a cook, he told me he'd arm wrestle for a piece of my chocolate cake - I've never forgotten that! we are so sorry for your loss)
Jim & Chris Redding
December 22, 2020
Lee, I am so sorry to hear of Jay´s passing. You both really pulled at my heart strings. I´ve been thinking and praying for you both.
Jen
December 22, 2020
Lee, we were so saddened to hear of Manny's passing, but we are so thankful for Manny's relationship with Jesus Christ. Please accept our condolences.
Ross & Pam Adams
December 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Manny. Our love, prayers and thoughts are with you and the family. God Bless, Ken amd Peggy Miller Laurel
Ken and Peggy Miller
December 22, 2020
Oh dear friend, so, so sad to hear of Manny´s passing. Praying you feel the arms of Jesus...you, Alicia and Levi, during this tough time.
Dana and Lisa Meyer
December 22, 2020
Kerri Smith
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jay my condolences to his family. I haven´t seen him since I was a teen working on his family ranch . Had great memories hanging out with him and Tyler.
Charles Parker
December 22, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Jay´s passing. He was a good character. My sincere condolences.
John Smoot
December 22, 2020
Juanita, we are so sorry for your loss.
Ron and Cori Brubaker
December 22, 2020
Lee, I am so very sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family. Much love and God´s blessings and comfort to you. Bea
Bea Dana
December 22, 2020
