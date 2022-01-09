Menu
Jaydon Tyler Foley
ABOUT
Skyview High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Jaydon Tyler Foley

Jaydon Tyler Foley, 16 years old, was born June 24, 2005 in Billings, Montana. Jaydon was a junior at Skyview High School in Billings where he excelled in mathematics. He loved make up, make believe and the arts. He dreamt of taking Hollywood by storm as a professional hair and make-up artist while the magic of animated cartoons captured his artistic imagination. Jaydon was a true and caring friend, always eager to help others. He cared deeply for his family, who always called him "Jay Dog".

Jaydon is survived by his parents, John and Jennifer Foley of Billings; sisters, Liv Foley, Kendra Foley and Kirstin Foley; and brothers Ryan Lahey (McKenzie) and Davion Foley all of Billings. Jaydon is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Christy Norman (Wayne) of Shepherd, Montana and Herbert Hutchins (Carrie) of Mnt. Home, Idaho; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins: aunts: Jodi Waters (AJ) of Laurel, Brenda Hutchins and Bethany Corwin (Matt) of North Carolina; uncles: Herbie Hutchins and Derek Hutchins (Meridith) of North Carolina, and Joshua Hutchins (Nicole) of Oregon. Jaydon had a very special and close relationship with his cousin and Jodi's daughter, Erica Alexander of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maryann Foley.

A celebration of Jaydon's life will be held at Heights Family Funeral Home at 733 West Wicks Lane in Billings, Montana on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 11 am with a reception to follow. To leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite youth organization in Jaydon's remembrance.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
R.I.P MY BESTIE ILL MISS U SOOOOOO MUCH
Phoebey His Friend From C.S.C.T
Friend
March 8, 2022
Daphney Soraich
Friend
January 14, 2022
Daphney Soraich
Friend
January 14, 2022
Daphney Soraich
Friend
January 14, 2022
Love you Jaydon!!! You will forever be that special person to me and friend to Gillian.
Daphney Soraich
Friend
January 14, 2022
Love you baby brother.
Kirstin
Family
January 10, 2022
he was my bus partner i sat next to him and talked to him everyday we joked and goofed off all the time i will truly miss him so much i love you all may his soul rest in peace
landon
Friend
January 10, 2022
Fly high Jaydon. Gillian and I love you so much! You will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Daphney
January 10, 2022
Rest In Peace. Your beautiful soul shines through the glint in your eyes.
Cam Brockway
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results