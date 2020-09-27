Jean Marilynn Burton Jones

Jean Marilynn Burton Jones a former Billings resident entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Sonora, CA where she lived with her daughter Debbie and son-in-law Ken Story for many years due to health conditions.

She was born on May 4, 1938 to Richard Burton and Genevieve M. (Olson) Burton in Billings. Jean is survived by her sister Gloria E Burton Kealy, sister-in-law Sylvia Geshell (Burton by previous marriage), son-in-law James K Story Jr, daughters Deborah J (Caudill-Story), Thereasa (Wirth), sons Orville J Jones III (Jay) and Michael S Jones (Brenda). Grandkids, Tara and Brent Caudill, Brittany and Sean Wirth, Steven and Nawtasha Jones. Great grandkids, Cassidy and Cayden Caudill. Nieces and Nephews, Pam (Sutton) Stubbs (Art), Jack (Lee) Sutton (Elaine), Robert (Rob) Sutton, Bonni Jean (Kealy) Dischone (Paulo), Great Nieces and Nephews, Emma Georgina Dischone, Randi and Robert Stubbs.

Jean attended schools in Billings, MT. She met her deceased ex-husband, (O.J.) Jerry Jones on a blind date. They would marry March 16, 1957. Shortly after she would join her new husband in Fort Monmouth, NJ. There she would have her first two children. They eventually settled in Boise, Idaho where Jean's last two kids would be born. In Boise she was very active in the political arena, PTA and other community services. In the last half of the 1960's the family moved to Idaho Falls. Again she was active in volunteer work and was involved with Republican agendas. She created a doll business with a partner. Her next move was to Bozeman, MT where she built her first home and established a successful business called the 'Doll Connection'. She would become known as the 'Doll Lady'.

After a brief stay in Kennewick, WA, she made her last move Dec. 2011 to Sonora, CA where she enjoyed the final years of her life. She was always pleasant to whomever she met. She enjoyed hearing other peoples stories and telling her stories. She also became known to her health providers as the woman with 39 lives. She was a trooper and very rarely complained. She LIVED life as it was dealt. She will be missed by many family members and friends.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, no public service will be held. A private graveside celebration of life will take place at Mountview Cemetary, Billings, MT on Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:00pm where interment will be next to her Aunt Emma (Olson) Bowen.