Jean Lou Muhlbeier

Jean Lou Muhlbeier, 69, from Billings, Montana passed away May 25, 2021. Jean was born in Hardin, Montana to Edmund and Ruth L. Muhlbeier on June 30, 1951, the third of nine children. She attended schools in Wyola and Hardin, graduating from Hardin High School.

After high school, she attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU-Billings) earning her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She furthered her education earning her Master's of Education. She was a teacher at various schools in the Billings School District for 35 years before retiring.

Jean participated in bowling leagues throughout the years earning her 200, 500, and 550 club pins. Jean inherited the family green thumb, spending many hours in her flowers. During the Montana State Fair, she worked as a teller and cashier at the horseraces. She spent many hours reading books and loved working on needlepoint and cross stitch. Her siblings and spouses, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews have special Christmas stockings made by her to enjoy for many years to come. Her new-found passion was quilting. She spent many hours at home and at Bernina creating beautiful quilts and enjoying her time with her friends.

Jean is survived by her siblings Judi (Jon) Deim, Joyce (Roger) Goodman, Jack, Jay, Joan (Tom) Braaton, and Jodi (Scott) Brokaw and her numerous nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Ruth Muhlbeier, sister Janice Eckman, and infant brother Jerry. If friends should desire, memorials may be given to the Big Horn County Museum or a charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held June 2 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, MT. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.