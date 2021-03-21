Menu
Jean M. Zuelke
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI

Jean M. Zuelke

Jean M. Zuelke, age 61, of Kronenwetter passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House after a short battle with heart failure.

Jean was born on Sept. 15, 1959 in Plentywood, Montana to George and Norma (Opp) Petersen. After graduating from high school, she worked briefly as a CNA. She met Les Zuelke while taking care of his grandparents. They were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1983. She was active in church, enjoyed crocheting, and was known as a crazy cat lady.

Jean is survived by her husband, Les Zuelke of Kronenwetter; daughter Rose Zuelke of Chicago, IL; Mother Norma Petersen of Billings, Montana; brothers Tim and Tom Petersen of Billings, Montana; and her cat, Whiskers.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Petersen.

Services will be held in Montana at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the staff of Aspirus Palliative Care Unit and the staff at Hospice House for their love and care.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
May Jean's memory be eternal. May Les, Rose, Norma, Tim, Tom, and all of Jean's loved ones who remain in this life be visited with God's comfort and the Divine peace which passes all understanding.
Rev. Fr. Gregory Ned Blevins
March 27, 2021
I knew this beautiful lady in Havre, MT. She was so kind and a great person so sorry Les, Rosie and family
Connie Rolison
March 21, 2021
Prayers for Jean´s family. Remembering Jean and Rose from their time in Glendive and at the Methodist Church.
Betty Shearer
March 21, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. We were friends on Facebook and I wondered why she hadn´t been posting lately. RIP Jean.
Linda Nelson
March 21, 2021
I was sad to learn about Jean's passing. My sympathy's to her family. She took care of the bird feeders at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She will be missed. Blessings to you all.
Teri
March 20, 2021
I´m so sorry about Jean´s passing away 2 weeks after my husband´s passing. Our neighborhood will never be the same. I hope Jean finds all of her precious cats in heaven.
Nancy Hromek
March 19, 2021
Where are very deep sympathy through the family it was a shock to us you are prayers we always remember she came to our church quite often and how are gathering
Juliette and Jon Guth
March 19, 2021
My heart goes out to Jean's family!!! I remember Jean's smile!! Our mothers taught together at Scobey Elementary School and we went to school together.
Debbie Knipe Williamson
March 19, 2021
Jean was my best friend in elementary school in Scobey. Life kept us apart, and the last time I saw her in person was at our 10 year reunion. I love the picture of her that you chose. She is smiling and her heart is showing through her eyes. Sending prayers and condolences to Les, Rose, Tim, Tom, and Norma.
Lois Collins Droegemeier
Friend
March 15, 2021
