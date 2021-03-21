Jean M. Zuelke

Jean M. Zuelke, age 61, of Kronenwetter passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House after a short battle with heart failure.

Jean was born on Sept. 15, 1959 in Plentywood, Montana to George and Norma (Opp) Petersen. After graduating from high school, she worked briefly as a CNA. She met Les Zuelke while taking care of his grandparents. They were united in marriage on Sept. 12, 1983. She was active in church, enjoyed crocheting, and was known as a crazy cat lady.

Jean is survived by her husband, Les Zuelke of Kronenwetter; daughter Rose Zuelke of Chicago, IL; Mother Norma Petersen of Billings, Montana; brothers Tim and Tom Petersen of Billings, Montana; and her cat, Whiskers.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Petersen.

Services will be held in Montana at a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.helke.com

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the staff of Aspirus Palliative Care Unit and the staff at Hospice House for their love and care.