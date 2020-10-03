Jeanne Sue Barrett

The Barrett family is sad to announce the passing of Jeanne, who went home to be with the Lord on Sept 27, 2020.

She is survived by her sons Fred and Jason and their wives, Shevaun and Pam. Also, two granddaughters, Lynsey and Emiley; and two grand kitties.

Jeanne enjoyed watching college and NFL football, as well as NASCAR racing. There was nobody better at being an armchair quarterback or a NASCAR driver. Like they were going to hear her through the TV. I know the neighbors did. She loved going on lunch dates and shopping trips with her granddaughters. Every summer Jeanne enjoyed tending to her roses and flowers. Jeanne loved her family very much. She will always be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you mom!

Memorial service for our mom will be held next year in Cody, Wyoming.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.