Jeannette F. Lowman (Jessie)

Jeannette F. Lowman (Jessie) passed away peacefully in Billings on Dec. 19, 2021. Jessie was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Edgar, MT, to Jess and Emma Lowman.

Jessie is survived by her daughters: Bobbie (John) Brintnel and Kerry (Ben) Steiner. Her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sisters Patricia Wood; Evelyn (Ray) Hine; brother Arnie Lowman and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jessie will forever be remembered for her humor, tenacious spirit, radiant smile, and heart of gold. She appreciated the time spent with family and friends. She loved playing cards and baking cookies with all her grandchildren. Her life was a blessing and her memory a treasure.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Jan. 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m at Hebrew Roots Church, located at 305 N. Grant St. Casper, WY 82601. Condolences and floral arrangements may be arranged through Keefe's Flowers - in Casper, WY # 307-237-2577