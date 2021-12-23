Menu
Jeannette F. Lowman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

Jeannette F. Lowman (Jessie)

Jeannette F. Lowman (Jessie) passed away peacefully in Billings on Dec. 19, 2021. Jessie was born Aug. 25, 1946, in Edgar, MT, to Jess and Emma Lowman.

Jessie is survived by her daughters: Bobbie (John) Brintnel and Kerry (Ben) Steiner. Her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sisters Patricia Wood; Evelyn (Ray) Hine; brother Arnie Lowman and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jessie will forever be remembered for her humor, tenacious spirit, radiant smile, and heart of gold. She appreciated the time spent with family and friends. She loved playing cards and baking cookies with all her grandchildren. Her life was a blessing and her memory a treasure.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Jan. 16, 2022, at 11:30 a.m at Hebrew Roots Church, located at 305 N. Grant St. Casper, WY 82601. Condolences and floral arrangements may be arranged through Keefe's Flowers - in Casper, WY # 307-237-2577


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
16
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Hebrew Roots Church
305 N. Grant St., Casper, WY
Beautiful obituary Kerry~ Evelyn & I plan to be at the Service January 16 in Casper~~God bless you for all the time, effort and love you have shown to & for you mom .. I will miss your Mom so much~ I´m sure there were many on the other side that greeted her.. Love you & your family, I know it takes a lot of patience from family members, Ben Emily & Molly ~ Love & hugs to you all
Pat Wood
Family
December 23, 2021
