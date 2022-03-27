Jeremy Cale Emmons

Jeremy Cale Emmons, age 15, of Broadus passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Broadus as a result of an automobile accident.

Cale made his entrance into this world on July 3, 2006 in Miles City, MT. Fireworks from the moment he was born had him trying valiantly to convince everyone that the 4th of July was HIS holiday! Dutifully, he always got to light off a fair share early and loved every moment of it. Cale was the best big brother and made sure his sisters got everything they needed. He played endless board games, held wrestling matches in every room of the house, lost every competitive cartwheel challenge he was in, but never gave up. On March 17, 2022, Cale's big brother instincts and actions saved the lives of two of his sisters, Kensi and Karlee, but to the complete devastation of his family and friends, he did not get to come home. To say we are hurting is simply not enough. The blank space left in the lives of all those Cale touched is unfathomable.

Cale was a light, he was the happiest, most joyous, most 'full of it' young man we have ever known. There isn't a person Cale didn't meet that he couldn't charm with his dad jokes, endless chatter, and signature wardrobe. He knew no enemies and made friends wherever he went. During his junior high and short high school years Cale played football both for his dad (Jr. High) and for the Hawks. He knew the game inside and out and spent countless hours with his dad dissecting game film and strategizing. Cale decided that he was a wrestler when he started high school. To say we were excited for this would be a lie, but he convinced us, ok his mom, that this was a good choice for him. After the first practice under Coach Schoonover and Coach Williams he was hooked. His life changed in that wrestling room, and Cale grew up into the young man we all can remember. Spring brought track season to Cale, and he was so excited this year! He'd come asking for lessons from his mom, trying to convince her to drive to town and just help Mr. Coulter…"He said it's ok, you should really do it!" Beyond the football field, wrestling mats and shotput ring was the music room. Cale's love of his saxophone(s) is well known; his gift of a 1920s C Melody from Grammy and Poppa was the highlight of his Christmas and he was so excited to play it.

Cale had so much life that he lived, and so much more yet to go. While we loved him here at home, we shared him with so many people. His home away from home with Deb and Duke was his sanctuary, more than just a bed to sleep in, but a brother to hang out with and a Grandma to love him. Spending time with his girlfriend Talyn and her family left Cale with such good memories as well. Cale had so many close friends that it would be hard to list them all, but we hope you all know that he talked about you, he laughed as he shared his stories at the dinner table, and he knew he was loved. We heard fishing stories, my pickup won't start stories, bus ride stories…so much happiness wrapped up in one young life.

Cale loved his fishing trips with Grandpa Tom, especially when he out fished the master himself! He was looking forward to showing him his new canoe and talking him into a Florida trip! He had a soft spot for Grandma Ann and would do anything for her. Although asking her for some extra change was his favorite, and she never let him down! Jacy (Jim) was always there for Cale, she was his extra mom when he needed her and we are so thankful. Cale's best friend, his other half, his cousin Emma was truly a gift in his life. The two were inseparable. Not a single day in their lives went by without them talking, not one day. Cale spent his time with his Poppa (Bob) and Grammy (Cathy) working on old cars, fixing a computer malfunction, or just talking. Poppa gifted Cale his old pick-up and Cale was over the moon, ooohhh the plans he had! Time with Grams was spent fixing her computer and she thought he could fix anything, and so he did (right or not!)

Cale loved his family. He never left the house or ended a conversation without an "I love you" or "love you to." Showing affection came easy for Cale; never a day went by without a kiss on the cheek for his mom, a rub on the head followed by a kiss and then a inevitable chase for his dad, and endless wrestling, tickling, hugs, games and hanging out with his sisters. He loved working the ranch with Brett and was so proud when he was given the opportunity to make decisions and design projects. He built the inside of our home side by side with his dad, every scrap of wood and metal had Cale's hands on it. The two of them were partners, a team that could do anything. Kensi and Cale got to spend a lot of time together traveling to and from school and practice and the two of them enjoyed their Gold Peak Sweet Tea in abundance. Karlee was Cale's sidekick and often could be found attached to him as he drove the ranger, played video games, watched movies…whatever he was doing, she was doing it too. Caty was Cale's keeper. He could cook with the best of them, but cleanup was never his thing, Caty took care of him as long as he shared his food! Cale's idol was his big brother Chi, and he aspired to grow into the same kind of man he is. Chi and Savannah promoted Cale to "FUNcle" Cale with the birth of Bennett. Cale was so proud of his moniker and referred to himself as such often. Cale's family, all of it, was precious to him. His Aunts, Uncles, Cousins…Cale had time for everyone.

Cale was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Doris Jean and Charley Emmons, Lars and Billie Knudson, Harold and Margaret Emmons, James and Laura Larsen, his older sister, Kenna. Cale was joined in death by his little sister, Caty.

Cale's absence leaves an ache in the hearts of his grandparents Robert and Cathy Emmons, Tom and Ann Emmons, Aunt Jacy (Jim) Collins and his best friend, Emma Isaacs, Aunt Heather (Jason) Lovshin, cousins Faith (Stephan and Madi) Burns, Chance (Lisa) Keck, Aunt Hilaree, cousins Tehya (Tuff, Walker), Kimi, and Mark. With an emptiness that is daunting, Cale also left behind his parents Brett and Kimber Emmons, his sister Kensi, younger sister Karlee and big brother Chi, Savannah and his nephew Bennett. Along with our immediate family is an extended family that is too large to list as well as the many, many people Cale called friends.

Cale touched the lives of so many people, leaving an imprint and a legacy that will never be forgotten. He was full of life and joy, making everyone around him smile; he had the soul of an angel since the day he was born. His purpose here on Earth was to teach people to "love unconditionally and give without expectation." He fulfilled his purpose early and because of Cale, everything that was good is now better and all that needed changed has been.

Cale was a son, a grandson, a little brother, a big brother, an uncle, a cousin and a friend. He is now our guardian angel. We miss him more every day and we will love him forever.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Broadus. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Powder River High School Gymnasium in Broadus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cale's name to the Heads Up Hearts Strong Memorial Fund. Please mail checks to Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home, 1717 Main St. Miles City, MT 59301 or Brett & Kimber Emmons, 8 West Cabin Creek Rd. Broadus, MT 59317-- Attn: Caty & Cale Emmons -- Heads Up Hearts Strong Memorial Fund.

