Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Eugene Gibson

Jerry Eugene Gibson

Jerry Eugene Gibson, 72, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 in DeRidder, LA. Jerry passed away form Covid complications.

Jerry was born March 19, 1949 in Billings to Jerry and Phyllis Gibson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Yoyo), son Jerry Eugene Jr., and daughter Kris Ann, sisters Victoria Grisham, Bernardine Grays, Peggy Myers, Terry Gibson and Becky Ham, best friends Harvey and Ramona Eldridge and Andy Hilario and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by father, mother and brothers, Randy and Jerry Gibson Jr.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 29, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.