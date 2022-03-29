Jerry Eugene Gibson

Jerry Eugene Gibson, 72, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 in DeRidder, LA. Jerry passed away form Covid complications.

Jerry was born March 19, 1949 in Billings to Jerry and Phyllis Gibson.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Yoyo), son Jerry Eugene Jr., and daughter Kris Ann, sisters Victoria Grisham, Bernardine Grays, Peggy Myers, Terry Gibson and Becky Ham, best friends Harvey and Ramona Eldridge and Andy Hilario and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by father, mother and brothers, Randy and Jerry Gibson Jr.