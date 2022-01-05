Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Knutson
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Jerry Knutson

Jerry Knutson, 75, of Billings, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home.

The son of Gerald and Beatrice Knutson, Jerry was born May 30, 1946, in Baker. He grew up on a farm (which he loved dearly) near Webster, Montana. At age 4, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

On Sept. 25, 1965, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Townsend. And shortly after, moved to Denver, where he attended and graduated from the Denver Automotive School.

Jerry was an entrepreneur in the service station industry. He started T-J Equipment in 1973. In 1976, he purchased Warren Sales and Service in Helena and incorporated T-J equipment in 1977. He foresaw the many changes in the industry and was often changing his business. He started Western States Tank Testing and phased out T-J Equipment. In 1987, he sold Western States Tank Testing to Northern Engineering and worked for them for over a year. In 1989, he started West Tech Supply and later purchased Western States Tank testing back from Northern Engineering. He opened branches in Denver and Fresno, California.

Jerry, a charter member of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), was a pioneer for testing and electronic pumps in Montana and surrounding states.

Jerry loved the Lord and serving in the local church. Over the years, he has served as deacon, counselor, Sunday school superintendent, teacher, bus driver and in countless other ministries.

Family was very special to him. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor and a tender heart. He loved classic cars, coffee and a good steak.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Knutson; children, David Knutson (Karlyn) of Clovis, California, Kathleen Shores (Joshua) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Haley Griffith (Isaiah), Jacob Knutson, Connor Knutson, Adaline Shore, and Liam Shores.

He is preceded in death by his son, Craig Knutson.

Also surviving are sisters, Judy Brownson (Wayne), Rebecca Scheie (Paul) and Deborah Ottaviano (Steve).

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Interment to follow at Mountview Cemetery. A reception will be hosted at First Baptist Church, Laurel, following interment.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Jerry's passing. I worked with Jerry at OM Equipment before I moved to Baker to work for L. Price Co. Lots of good memories working and learning from him. May he Rest In Peace.
Harvey Tinnes
Work
January 8, 2022
Becky, Judy, Wayne /families so sorry for the passing of ur amazing man and my classmate. He will be missed
Sheila rockman
School
January 7, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Jerry´s passing. He was a great inspiration for me at Church. I´m thankful to have known him!! Thinking of you Becky, Dave and Kathy especially at this time. He´s with our LORD
Sharon Bolenske
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our sympathy goes out to Jerry's family. Praying that God will comfort you during this time.
Jim & Connie (Stevenson) Wineinger
School
January 6, 2022
May God wrap his loving arms around the Knutson family. We know that Jerry is now worshiping Jesus without any of the health issues that he struggled with for so many years. Becky, David, Kathleen and all the family will be in our prayers.
Wayne and Betti Freier
Friend
January 5, 2022
So sorry, I was in the same graduating high school class as Jerry. He will be remembered as a very kind person. Condolences to all of his family.
Debbie Jensen
School
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results