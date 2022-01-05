Jerry Knutson

Jerry Knutson, 75, of Billings, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at RiverStone Health Hospice Home.

The son of Gerald and Beatrice Knutson, Jerry was born May 30, 1946, in Baker. He grew up on a farm (which he loved dearly) near Webster, Montana. At age 4, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

On Sept. 25, 1965, he married the love of his life, Rebecca Townsend. And shortly after, moved to Denver, where he attended and graduated from the Denver Automotive School.

Jerry was an entrepreneur in the service station industry. He started T-J Equipment in 1973. In 1976, he purchased Warren Sales and Service in Helena and incorporated T-J equipment in 1977. He foresaw the many changes in the industry and was often changing his business. He started Western States Tank Testing and phased out T-J Equipment. In 1987, he sold Western States Tank Testing to Northern Engineering and worked for them for over a year. In 1989, he started West Tech Supply and later purchased Western States Tank testing back from Northern Engineering. He opened branches in Denver and Fresno, California.

Jerry, a charter member of the Petroleum Equipment Institute (PEI), was a pioneer for testing and electronic pumps in Montana and surrounding states.

Jerry loved the Lord and serving in the local church. Over the years, he has served as deacon, counselor, Sunday school superintendent, teacher, bus driver and in countless other ministries.

Family was very special to him. He was a quiet man with a great sense of humor and a tender heart. He loved classic cars, coffee and a good steak.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Knutson; children, David Knutson (Karlyn) of Clovis, California, Kathleen Shores (Joshua) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Haley Griffith (Isaiah), Jacob Knutson, Connor Knutson, Adaline Shore, and Liam Shores.

He is preceded in death by his son, Craig Knutson.

Also surviving are sisters, Judy Brownson (Wayne), Rebecca Scheie (Paul) and Deborah Ottaviano (Steve).

Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at First Baptist Church, Laurel. Interment to follow at Mountview Cemetery. A reception will be hosted at First Baptist Church, Laurel, following interment.