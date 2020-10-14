Jerry L. Wetsch

That special little lady that kept everyone on their toes went to be with the good Lord Oct. 9, 2020. Geraldine 'Jerry' Louise Wetsch was born Feb. 28, 1928 to Sarah Leone Gaylord and Thurston D. Frost. She attended schools in Roundup, St. Xavier & Hardin. In June of 1946, Jerry married Ted Kallen. Together they moved to Hysham to farm and had four children, Theresa Ann, Andrew John, Toni Marie and Pamela Joyce. Ted and Jerry divorced in 1958. In Sept. of 1964, she married Alex Wetsch and together they had daughter, Monti J While living on the family ranch at Hysham, Jerry now and again worked in the fields and could back up a truck and trailer faster than most could drive forward, she cooked fantastic meals for the crews, raised a mammoth garden putting up anything and everything that could be canned, she knit, crocheted and she was an amazing seamstress and quilter. Everyone had a little something she had made over the years. Jerry liked an occasional beer, listened to old country music, loved to laugh and was known for her very dry sense of humor constantly quoting the spoof movie, Airplane! She giggled … a lot! She enjoyed fishing trips to Yellowstone Lake and following Alex and Monti J to horse shows across the region. In 1985, she moved back to Hardin and worked briefly for the ASCS office. In 1992, she moved to Billings where she worked as a cook, part-time seamstress and her famous long-time gig as Courtesy Driver for Denny Menholt. Finally, she retired after turning age 82.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughters Toni and Pam, son Andrew, and very close friend Clifford Schutt of Forsyth.

Jerry is survived by her daughters, Theresa Daem of Newport Beach, California and Monti J. Wetsch Shaules (Dan Shaules) of Billings, cousins Patty Nordquist of Hardin, Marilyn Taylor and Jim Mills of Billings, five grandsons, one great grandson and Alex's children/grandchildren/great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Big Horn Senior Living Nursing Home, for taking such good care of Jerry.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin, Montana. Reception to follow at the Bullis Family Center located on the corner of 6th and N. Cheyenne (524 N. Cheyenne Ave.) in Hardin.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to charities aimed to care for animals or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.