Jerry Mayer
FUNERAL HOME
Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory
618 Wood Ave. W.
Big Stone Gap, VA

Jerry Mayer

Jerry Mayer was born Dec. 2, 1944, and reached his final destination in heaven on Jan. 9, 2022, at 77 years of age.

Jerry is loved by his wife of 55 years, Joanne, his daughters Denise Dunnett-Kirby, Debbie (Jason) Altrogge, Dawn (Blaine) Anderson, and Darla (Larry) Whitmyer; eight grandkids, and two great-grandkids, who were all loved very much.

Jerry also loved his church families. Leading Bible studies and Sunday School classes filled his calendar and his purpose.

We will have a Time of Remembering at Emmanuel Baptist Church (328 S Shiloh Rd; Billings MT 59106) on Feb. 5th at 11am. Lunch will be served and we ask that you bring a story to share.

Any donations in Jerry's memory can be made to The Gideons at: www.gideons.org/donate


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
328 S Shiloh Road, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My greatest condolences to Jerry´s family. We were classmates at Central so many years ago. He is remember fondly. God rest his soul.
Cecilia Griffin Johnson
January 19, 2022
My prayers are with you Joanne and all your precious daughters and grandchildren. Your family was a blessing to me during my teaching career. May God´s comfort be with you during this difficult time.
Vickie Swander
School
January 14, 2022
My sympathy goes to Jerry's family. He was always a nice guy in high school. My prayers are with you all.
Diann Mueller
January 14, 2022
It is sad to read of the passing of a classmate from Billings Central. We send our condolences to the family of Jerry who remain and will miss him. I will remember Jerry in my prayers.
Jack & Hsiu Sturdivant
School
January 13, 2022
Prayers are with you and your family. Jerry was my first new friend that I met when I walked into Central as a freshman.
Keith Papka
January 13, 2022
I knew Jerry well in High School. We did alot together, including Skiing and Ice Skating and interacting w/ fellow classmates. He was a fun guy. Mike Schruth
Mike Schruth
January 13, 2022
