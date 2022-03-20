Jessica Dawn Lund

Jessica Dawn Lund (deKok) was born on Sept. 1, 1985, in Billings, Montana. Jessica passed away at Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings on March 15, 2022. She went to her Heavenly home after many years of multiple health struggles, surgeries, and hospitalizations.

Jessica moved with her family to Flagstaff, Arizona in 1988. Later, her family moved to Gilbert and Chandler, Arizona. She attended Hamilton High School in Chandler and graduated in 2003 from Desert Hills High School in Gilbert, Arizona. She also attended veterinary tech classes at Mesa Community College in Arizona and additional classes at Montana State University in Billings, Montana. Jessica worked in customer service in Arizona and Montana.

Jessica was fiercely independent from an early age. She even composed a note to her first grade teacher, giving her permission to walk home from school alone... and signed it "Jessica's Mom". Jessica loved music. She had a beautiful voice and she sang in school and church groups, as well as with on-line groups in recent years. She had compassion for animals, especially her own 2 feline companions of many years. In her early years, she enjoyed skating, gymnastics, and ballet dancing. She enjoyed outdoor family gatherings, floral arrangement, 4-wheeling and cars. In recent years, she enjoyed outdoor gardening at home in Montana.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronald and Lorane Lund, and Alden and Audrey Smith. She is survived by her parents Steve and Jackie Lund, siblings Jason (Michelle) Lund and Geoff Lund, as well as her niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also appreciated friends who remained in contact with her over the years.

Memorial donations may be contributed in Jessica's name to the Riverstone Hospice Home in Billings, Montana, or a health/wellness foundation or an animal welfare service of your choice. A memorial will be held at a later date in Billings.