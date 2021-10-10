Menu
Jim Hoover
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels-Columbus
708 E 2Nd Ave N
Columbus, MT

Jim Hoover

Jim Hoover was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Fort Benton, Montana. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Jackstone Creek outside of Absarokee where he attended school, graduating in 1960. He died on Sept. 24, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Jim married Mary Lou Woltermann on June 17, 1967, in Columbus, Montana where they lived and raised their two children, Lori and Chad.

Jim served in the United States Army for 2 years and then graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1970. He worked for USDA Wildlife Services as a District Supervisor serving the ranchers of Montana for 36 years.

When Jim retired, he was honored with the esteemed Bill Spalsbury Award for Professionalism for the Western Region of the United States. He was also awarded the Flock Guardian from the Montana Woolgrowers Association. Jim's work ethic was above reproach, and he was honored to serve the ranchers of Montana.

Jim was larger than life! You could find him telling stories and entertaining a crowd with his quick wit. If Jim Hoover was around, everybody was laughing. He was the epitome of a true Montanan and wherever he went, he had a friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending his time on horseback in the backcountry of Montana. He made friends everywhere he went. And as everyone was leaving, Jim would be sure to call out: "glad you got to see me!!"

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Lou. She was devoted to him until his last breath. He is also survived by his daughter Lori (Steve) Hicks and his son Chad (Michelle) Hoover. His grandchildren, Abby, and Ryan Hicks and Dallen, Dane and Cale Hoover. As well as his sister Thelma Black. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Myrtle Hoover and sisters Clara Redman and Shirley Holwegner.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Oct. 15th at Smiths Funeral Chapel in Columbus at 3 p.m. We'd like everyone to join us afterward at the 307. Please come and share your stories and we'll have a laugh...just like he would've wanted. Condolences may be shared at: www.smithfuneralchapels.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Smiths Funeral Chapel
Columbus, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels-Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Saw him in the mountains how fitting? It's a good place, I was born the same year as Jim. You Take Care
John Simmons
November 2, 2021
Jim was a good honest man, one of the last times i saw him we were in the mountains up the boulder.
John Simmons
November 2, 2021
Please know you and family in Prayers and thoughts
Evan and Janet R Parkins
October 20, 2021
Dear Mary Lou, You may not remember me but I worked with you at the Hospital long ago. My deepest sympathy on the loss of your dear Jim. Sending a big hug and prayers!
Janie Hakert
October 10, 2021
We extend our sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the family. Jim was an inspirational person and friend who each time we met had a business thought and a story! I will miss him. I wonder if he still has the sheep herders wagon he bought from my father Art? God speed our friend!
Arville & Elaine Lammers
Friend
October 10, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jim! Sending you all hugs!
Marie and Dwayne Tweten
October 10, 2021
