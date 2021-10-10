Jim Hoover

Jim Hoover was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Fort Benton, Montana. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Jackstone Creek outside of Absarokee where he attended school, graduating in 1960. He died on Sept. 24, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease.

Jim married Mary Lou Woltermann on June 17, 1967, in Columbus, Montana where they lived and raised their two children, Lori and Chad.

Jim served in the United States Army for 2 years and then graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1970. He worked for USDA Wildlife Services as a District Supervisor serving the ranchers of Montana for 36 years.

When Jim retired, he was honored with the esteemed Bill Spalsbury Award for Professionalism for the Western Region of the United States. He was also awarded the Flock Guardian from the Montana Woolgrowers Association. Jim's work ethic was above reproach, and he was honored to serve the ranchers of Montana.

Jim was larger than life! You could find him telling stories and entertaining a crowd with his quick wit. If Jim Hoover was around, everybody was laughing. He was the epitome of a true Montanan and wherever he went, he had a friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending his time on horseback in the backcountry of Montana. He made friends everywhere he went. And as everyone was leaving, Jim would be sure to call out: "glad you got to see me!!"

Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years Mary Lou. She was devoted to him until his last breath. He is also survived by his daughter Lori (Steve) Hicks and his son Chad (Michelle) Hoover. His grandchildren, Abby, and Ryan Hicks and Dallen, Dane and Cale Hoover. As well as his sister Thelma Black. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Myrtle Hoover and sisters Clara Redman and Shirley Holwegner.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Oct. 15th at Smiths Funeral Chapel in Columbus at 3 p.m. We'd like everyone to join us afterward at the 307. Please come and share your stories and we'll have a laugh...just like he would've wanted. Condolences may be shared at: www.smithfuneralchapels.com