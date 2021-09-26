Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jim Mallory
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Jim Mallory

Jim Mallory, 79, of Huntley MT died on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN. He moved to Billings when he was nine years old. Jim graduated from Senior High School. After graduation, he served in the United States Army. Upon returning to Billings, he attended college at Eastern Montana College. Jim worked at Associated Engineers. Him and his partners started their own engineering business after leaving Associated Engineers. Jim's favorite pastimes were playing golf and lapidary, which he enjoyed with many friends. His love of golf led him to spend winters in Arizona with his wife Linda.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda, his daughters Kippi (Mike) Mang and Kerri (Brandon) Lawrence, his son Michael (Meagan) Blessing and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Friday Oct. 1st at Smith's Funeral Home on 27th Street in Billings, MT. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.