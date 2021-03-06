Menu
Jim Uecker
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Jim Uecker

You were an air guitar playing hippie rebel, demanding loud speaking, hard of hearing Executive Director for Residential Support Services and a fierce Irish Warrior of Advocacy defending the developmentally disabled or "your people-the clients."

Our family shared you with a lot of people over the course of your lifetime.

Prior to your position as Executive Director for Residential Support Services, you worked for Regional Services for the Disabled. It was here you developed a recreational program for clients by recruiting staff, family members and friends to help chaperone clients. We shared a lot of laughter and stories over the course of those road trips with clients.

To family, you were Bud and Gerri Uecker's son, Drew's brother, the proud father of three daughters and their husbands, "Papa," and the Tasmanian Devil when it came down to protecting all of us against the world. You were Jim-my beloved husband and best friend.

You were the best at rocking babies and giving your grandchildren a "hard time". You enjoyed canoeing down the Missouri river, finding the best ski hill for a weekend away, searching for the perfect rock, The Rolling Stones, rock concerts, trinkets, and Christmas lights.

You were a fierce lover of your wife and three daughters. You were always available for a listening ear, someone to bounce thoughts off of, and someone who always had the right words to comfort an upset heart. You had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his three daughters, Christa (Christopher) Castanon, Danielle (Don) McCarthy, Rachel (David) Rolston, 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild, his parents, Bud and Gerri Uecker, brother, Drew (Ruth) Uecker, his next-door daughter, Jenelle Lanphear, nieces, nephews and numerous other close family and friends.

Dad, we love & miss you. - Christa, Danielle, Rachel

Jim - Until we meet again - I love you. - Mary


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, Cheryl and I offer our deepest condolences on Jim´s passing. Our prayers will include you and yours. Rick and Cheryl Johnson Sandpoint Idaho
Richard Johnson
March 13, 2021
It was n honor to have met him. My prayers go out to his family n friends. From all of us at The Crawford Grouphome.
Mary Fallsdown
March 9, 2021
So so sorry Mary! Thinking of you and your family!
Julie Ferrin
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, Mary. Jim will be missed by many.
John and Bonnie Jares
March 7, 2021
Mary, Christa, Dani and Rachel. Please accept condolences from our family to yours. We are terribly sorry to hear of your loss. Martha, Nick, Jessie, Kelsie,Terra and I know that God will hold you in the cup of his hand and heal and guide you. We will be thinking of all of you.
Greg and Martha
March 7, 2021
Condolences to Jim´s family. I´m sorry to hear of his passing...too young for sure. We worked together for many years before I retired. The people that got to go on the Rave trips really enjoyed talking about their trip. Jim worked hard and was forward thinking in assisting people with developmental disabilities
Suzn Gehring
March 6, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. What a character and great guy. Peace to you and the family.
Misse Iverson
March 6, 2021
Always in our thoughts and prayers. Love Scott and Jackie
scott and Jackie Major
March 6, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 6, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss. Jim and I were friends in Great Falls as kids and I remember spending a weekend at their cabin near Lincoln. He had a way of always making me feel included in those awkward school days. Couldn't ask for a better friend.
Bob Torgerson
March 6, 2021
Deepest sympathies and love. Cindy
Cindy Lauwers
March 6, 2021
Dearest Mary and girls, I am so sorry...God Bless you all. Godspeed Jim. Love you Mary. Sheryl Marble
Sheryl Marble
March 6, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry. I loved hearing about your adventures together. I will wear my Rolling Stones scarf today in memory of Jim; the one you gave me from your trip with Jim to Seattle. I love you! Dorothy
Dorothy Cline
March 6, 2021
Oh Jim. You were a great neighbor (you and Mary)! Mom (Mary Johnson) and my Dad while still living enjoyed the waves from across the street and Dad visiting with you usually about lawn and garden. They got to watch you raise three fine daughters and are thankful for the many many years having you right across the way. I too remember when you bought that house Mary as I was living either in the apartment below Mom and Dad or had just moved into my first home. It has been a great comfort knowing you and Jim were right there if anything went wrong after my Dad passed in 2004. I hope I can return the kindness at this point and in the future. Mom and I send our condolences and big hugs for you Mary and all the family. I am so glad you had Jim Mary and remember that he is not gone if you keep his name on your tongue and the memories in your heart.
Joyce E Zinkowich
March 6, 2021
