Jim Uecker

You were an air guitar playing hippie rebel, demanding loud speaking, hard of hearing Executive Director for Residential Support Services and a fierce Irish Warrior of Advocacy defending the developmentally disabled or "your people-the clients."

Our family shared you with a lot of people over the course of your lifetime.

Prior to your position as Executive Director for Residential Support Services, you worked for Regional Services for the Disabled. It was here you developed a recreational program for clients by recruiting staff, family members and friends to help chaperone clients. We shared a lot of laughter and stories over the course of those road trips with clients.

To family, you were Bud and Gerri Uecker's son, Drew's brother, the proud father of three daughters and their husbands, "Papa," and the Tasmanian Devil when it came down to protecting all of us against the world. You were Jim-my beloved husband and best friend.

You were the best at rocking babies and giving your grandchildren a "hard time". You enjoyed canoeing down the Missouri river, finding the best ski hill for a weekend away, searching for the perfect rock, The Rolling Stones, rock concerts, trinkets, and Christmas lights.

You were a fierce lover of your wife and three daughters. You were always available for a listening ear, someone to bounce thoughts off of, and someone who always had the right words to comfort an upset heart. You had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mary, his three daughters, Christa (Christopher) Castanon, Danielle (Don) McCarthy, Rachel (David) Rolston, 8 grandchildren, one great grandchild, his parents, Bud and Gerri Uecker, brother, Drew (Ruth) Uecker, his next-door daughter, Jenelle Lanphear, nieces, nephews and numerous other close family and friends.

Dad, we love & miss you. - Christa, Danielle, Rachel

Jim - Until we meet again - I love you. - Mary