Jo Ann (Sayre) Firm

WASILLA, AK - Jo Ann (Sayre) Firm passed away peacefully in Wasilla, AK, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with family near her side. Jo Ann was born on July 26, 1932, in Whitehall, MT, to Catherine Smith Miller and Elijah "Ed" Delmar Miller. After Jo Ann's father died, her mother married Edgar Sayre, who adopted Jo Ann.

Jo Ann grew up in Roundup, attended Roundup High School, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at the University of Montana. On June 8, 1951, she married her childhood sweetheart, Rudy "Buddy" Firm.

In 1959, the couple embarked on a lifelong adventure in Alaska, where Rudy was a Principal and teacher at many schools around the state. In the early 1970s, they and their two children, Jody and Gary, who was known as "Woody", moved to Anchorage, AK.

In 1985, Jo and Rudy returned to Montana as retirees and for many years shared their time between Montana and Nevada. Jo returned to Alaska to be near family in 2018.

She began an art career at the young age of 65, a vocation that blessed her with many years of joy-filled productivity. Her artwork hangs on many walls around the world. She was a juried member of the Henderson, NV, Art Association, a Signature member of the Nevada Watercolor Society, a member of the Nevada Art Guild and the Billings Arts Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, son, mother, father, stepfather, and siblings Joyce Miller Holt and Delmar Davenport Miller. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jody Simpson (Steve); grandchildren: Matt Simpson of Big Lake and Juneau, AK, and Cassie Simpson, of Anchorage, AK; sister Mabel Romick (Rodney), of Alliance, NE; and sister-in-law Charlene Baird (Willard), of Broadview, MT; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends around the world and on Facebook. She will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Per her wishes, no service will be held. She will be interred in the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT, with her husband and son.