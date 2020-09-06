Joan Koch

On Sep. 3, 2020, Joan Koch slipped the bonds of earth to be reunited with her brothers and parents. She was born June 9, 1937 to Raymond and Faith Koch. She attended Garfield School and graduated from Billings Senior High in 1955.

Joan graduated from Saint Vincent School of nursing in 1958 and got a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing Education at Carroll College in 1962. She was a nursing instructor and supervisor at SCL for many years.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Roger Koch and Rawley 'Doc' Koch. She is survived by sisters, Susan Burton and Zenda Koch, both of Billings. She was a great nurse, a devoted sister and an awesome aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of her life is planned for after the pandemic. She would want everyone to be safe!