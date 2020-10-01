Joan Marie Kimmet

Joan Marie Kimmet, 88, of Billings, went to be with her Lord, her husband, parents, and siblings on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Billings.

Her rosary and vigil service is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the vigil service. For those unable to attend, the funeral will be live streamed at https://www.stpiusxblgs.org/worship/streaming-mass/.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo, of 55 years; her parents, Joseph and Lorena Eve; her brother, Edward (Terri) Eve; and her sisters Eileen (Dan) Welch and Margo (Larry) Krien.

She is survived by her twin brother, Jean (Mary Ellen) Eve and brother Phillip (Lonnie) Eve of Great Falls; her sister, Donna (Robert) Thorsen of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Paul (Rosie) Eve of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Allen (Norma) of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Robert (Patty ) Eve of Sun City West, Arizona.

She is survived by her seven children, Ken (Patty) Kimmet of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Margo (Bill) Banks of Laurel, and Shirley (Bob) Esser, Darlene (Brian) Knudson, Rodney (Audrey) Kimmet and Adam (Kevin Jane) Kimmet, all of Billings, and Wayne (Amy) Kimmet of Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as her 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Joan was born in Benson, Minnesota, on May 18, 1932. She was the oldest of 10 children of Joe and Lorena Eve. Her family moved often with Joe's job as a Band Director, living throughout Montana in Belt, Geraldine, Stanford and Poplar. The family then moved to Great Falls, where Joan graduated from the College of Great Falls. Joan was a teacher, starting in a one-room schoolhouse outside of Scobey. Her passion was music, not only as a music teacher but as a choir director in many congregations. Her beautiful, booming voice was unmistakable. When you heard it, there was no doubt that Joan was in the house!

She married Leo Kimmet on Valentine's Day of 1953 in Poplar. Joan and Leo lived in Great Falls until 1974, when they moved the family for Leo's job with the railroad to Billings in 1974. After his retirement in 1988, Leo and Joan were able to enjoy their retirement years together, sharing time between Arizona and Montana.

Joan was a very caring and religious woman. She was active in church choirs, was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters and the Red Hat Society. Family was extremely important to her, and Joan was an excellent role model to her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

