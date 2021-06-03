JoAnn C. Smith

JoAnn C. Smith, 80, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1940, in Billings, to Frank and Violet (Wuest) Samson. Her spirit carried grace, compassion and gentleness to all beings.

She was an angel on earth and now is an angel in heaven.

On March 17, 1957 she married William D. Smith. They met in Hardin. The couple was together 64 years.

Her greatest joy was being a devoted wife and mother. She loved being a homemaker.

She enjoyed beading, quilting, needle point, loom knitting and various crafts.

She loved kittens.

She enjoyed planting flowers, especially roses and peonies.

She enjoyed remembering her loved ones with cards and heartwarming gifts consistently.

Survivors include her three children and their families, Deborah (Smith) Pierce of Sandpoint, Daryl Smith of Missoula, Saacha Belgar (Susan Smith) of Snohomish; two brothers, Jim and Randy Samson of Ballentine; one sister, Diana Schmidt, Reno; along with five grandchildren, Nick Pierce, Tina Pierce, Alexa Johnson, Cami Cosgrove, Cassandra Zornes; seven great grandchildren, Konnor, Hazel and Ellis Pierce, Bodhi and Everette Johnson, Tristan Constantine and Reina Moore.

Burial is at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5th at Pleasantview Cemetery, Ballentine. Life Celebration to follow at Jim and Leona Samson's home.