Joanne Marie King-Williams
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Joanne Marie King-Williams

Joanne Marie King-Williams, 78 of Billings, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2021, surrounded by family.

Joanne was born on Feb. 28, 1943 to Reuben and Anna Peterson of Detroit Lakes, MN. After graduating from Detroit Lakes High School, she went on to study Education at Evangel University, later achieving a Master of Education from MSU-Billings.

After graduation, Joanne was proud to teach on an Indigenous reservation in Arizona. Her passion was teaching and literacy. She retired after teaching for over 30 years in schools, churches and tutoring.

Joanne met E. Dean King while teaching Sunday School in Oklahoma, they were married in August of 1966. Dean and Joanne were married for over 30 years and had four children, Charles (Skip) Dean, Wendall (Chip) Dean, Kimberlee Ann and Tiffany Deeann.

In Oct. of 1987, Dean and Joanne filled a life-long dream of owning their own business, purchasing the Coast to Coast Hardware Store on Central Ave in Billings. They also enjoyed traveling together and their grandchildren were a great source of joy.

In Dec. 2011, Joanne married Jack M. Williams. They enjoyed taking part in MAPS projects and RVing around the country.

Joanne loved quilting, sewing and creating crafts with her grandchildren. She also loved volunteering at church, Salvation Army and was active with the Montana Reading Council. She will be greatly missed by these organizations.

Joanne was predeceased by Reuben (Father), Anna (Mother), Daniel (Brother), E. Dean (first Husband). She is survived by Charles (Louella) Peterson (Brother), Ruth (Wayne) Adamson (Sister), Lois (Sister-in-law) her children Skip (Cynde) King, Chip (Stephanie) King, Kim (Sean) Corey, Tiffany (Mike) Nosser and Grandchildren Ty (Cassie), Josiah, Jake, Michaela, Kyleigh, Nicky, Seth, Nate, Hailey, Ethan, Grace, Livia, Luca and Alee. Jack Williams (second Husband), his Step-Daughter Sandra, and Grandchildren Aaron, Adam and Kelly, Great-Grandson Michael. Along with many loving In-Laws, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces and Fabulous Friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joanne's name to www.givehope2kids.org or www.provisioninternational.org. . A viewing will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel West from 3pm to 7pm Friday, March 12. Joanne's Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 13 at 1pm, at Freedom Church, 550 32nd St., Billings, MT 59102. The Celebration will be broadcast on Freedom Church Facebook or on the Freedom Church website.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Freedom Church
550 32nd St, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have such fond memories of Mrs. King as we called her. She was my kindergarten and 4th grade teacher. She always had a smile and such a kind understanding heart. I remember my most favorite gift from her was a purple scarf she had knitted me. I am now a teacher and often tell my students of her. She was a beautiful person
Katie ( Vogel) Bergman
March 15, 2021
I met Joanne through the Midland Empire Reading Council. She had a great passion for reading and helping children discover their own passion. I will miss her.
Ruth Chandler Ferris
March 13, 2021
Joanne had the most beautiful smile. She was always willing to help in any situation. She will be missed by all who knew her. Sending condolences to her family and friends. Denise Stephens.
Denise Stephens
March 13, 2021
