Joe Sterling Smith
1933 - 2021
Joe Sterling Smith

Joe Sterling Smith, or "Buzz", as his uncles dubbed him, was born at the family ranch home at Sonnette on June 11, 1933, to Carl and Joan Sterling Smith. He attended various elementary schools in the vicinity, moving to Miles City to finish his schooling. He graduated from Custer County High School and attended Custer County Junior College before going to Billings Business School in Billings. After attending court reporting school in Minneapolis, Buzz and his wife Sharon moved to Bismarck, N.D. They then moved to Billings where he was in the District Court, subsequently working as a freelance court reporter until he retired. Retirement gave him the time to pursue any project he was interested in, and he was busy every day with a new one.

Buzz is survived by his wife Sharon of 67 years, his children, T. Sterling (Tim) Smith, daughter, Shannon J. Smith, of Billings, and son, Carl Corry Smith of Seattle; two granddaughters, Kelly Ann Smith (South Caroline) and Ryann Hannah Smith (Seattle); a sister, Virginia Dice; a niece, Linda Dice (Ron). He is preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother, and his brother-in-law, Don Dice.

I love you, Buzz. You made life a new adventure every day. Godspeed.

A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Custer County Cemetery in Miles City, MT. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.stevensonandsons.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 21, 2021.
