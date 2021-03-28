John Evan Aseltine

John Evan Aseltine, 91 of Billings, passed away on March 21, 2021 at St. Vincent Healthcare following a brief illness. John was born on Jan. 14, 1930, to Vada (Powers) and Ansel Aseltine, in Las Vegas, Nevada. As John would say, his father won him in a poker game! Always a jokester, he loved to tell that story. John's childhood was a struggle and music is what grounded him. From an early age, he used music as a way to share his gift with others. He was a talented steel guitar player and played many other instruments including the piano and guitar and was a wonderful singer. Even at 91 years old, he still had a strong glorious voice.

Throughout John's life, he had many careers. His first was pursuing music, especially country music. He loved making music together with other musicians, those musicians and friends are too numerous to mention. His music career later transitioned from country music to gospel music. At this point in his life, he was called to serve as an Evangelist. He would travel to different churches throughout the Pacific Northwest singing, playing music and sharing God's message. John found his way to Montana where he met Chan Romero and became the pastor of a small group of people, first meeting in a garage. They later bought a building just on the edge of Billings and started Jubilee Christian Center. This was John's life's work, where he would minister at Jubilee for nearly 35 years. Even in his 90's he still loved to share the word of God alongside his Pastors Nick Ritz, Ron Shaw and Joe Hofer.

In addition to pastoring his church, John worked as a truck driver. He retired from Raymond Corcoran Trucking at the age of 85, and at 91, he could still back a truck and trailer into the perfect position. He loved the open road and seeing the country through the windshield of a truck.

John was always busy. He loved buying motorhomes and random vehicles that he would fix up and 'wheel and deal' to resell them. He would tinker with projects and kept his hands busy. He was an avid hunter, a wonderful story teller and true friend to many.

In 2005, John reconnected with a lovely lady from Lewistown named Dolly Charlton. They were married in Challis, Washington in 2006, and as Dolly says 'It was a package deal,' as Dolly was caring for her mother Lillian Meakins. John was up for it and along with Dolly, they cared for Lillian at home until her passing. John and Dolly were blessed with nearly 15 years together as partners and friends and shared lots of laughs. Together they served Jubilee Christian Center and helped and supported people during the highs and low points of their lives. They hosted potlucks, married couples, buried parishioners, and celebrated people through their seasons of life! John's church was his life. He cherished the friendships of those he met throughout, meeting people where they were and accepted them for who they were. He was a blessing to so many and he will be missed by so many.

He is survived by his wife Dolly Aseltine of Billings; children John and Marilyn Aseltine, Jr., Sharon and Gary Plumb, Sandy Norton and Don and Nancy Aseltine; step son Waylan Charlton; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and his friend and hunting buddy Jim Bailey; as well as the parishioners of Jubilee Christian Center. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jeremiah and his brothers Billy and Bernard.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of John's life will be held in the summer at Jubilee Christian Center. Heights Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.