Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Patrick Byorth M.D.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

John Patrick Byorth, M.D.

Long-time Billings physician and benefactor of Catholic schools John Patrick 'Pat' Byorth passed after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Dr. Byorth was born the second son of Euphemia Irene (Bellis) and Floyd Paul Byorth in Mitchell, South Dakota on May 9, 1933. Both the Great Depression and World War II were formative times for Pat and his brothers Paul and Robert, and sister Catherine, teaching him frugality, a love for gardening, and a passion for hunting and fishing. He developed his lifelong devotion to Catholic schools at Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell and upon graduation in 1951 shipped out to Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he played football with his brothers under coaches John Gagliardi and Archbishop 'Dutch' Hunthausen. Pat always spoke fondly of both men for their lessons both on and off the field. It was in Helena that Pat first met Ann Marie Acher, the younger sister of his friend John. Each day, Pat walked past the Acher family home on the way to school, where Ann would timely appear to gather the morning paper.

After a summer shoveling coal at the Anaconda Smelter, Pat was inspired to graduate from Carroll with a biology degree after just three years, which also relieved his parents of the cost of school. He then attended Creighton University Medical School, where he became re-acquainted with Ann, who was attending nursing school. Pat and Ann married on Sept. 12, 1959 in an elegant society wedding at the Cathedral of Saint Helena. After stints with the Navy interning at D.C. General in Washington D.C. and Pocatello, ID, and his medical residency in San Francisco, the family settled in Billings, where Pat practiced Internal Medicine with Drs. Hurley and Lemire at Internal Medicine Associates.

Pat and Ann raised a family of seven children in their beloved Catholic community. When Ann died tragically in a car accident in 1976, he immediately chose to keep his family together and raise his children himself, though he would give much credit to the support of his community. Pat was active on the Catholic school board, co-founded and chaired BACET, and was a Grand Master of the Knights of Columbus. He also sang in the St. Thomas choir for over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for over 30 years, reaching the rank of Captain and Commandant of the Medical Unit at the Billings Reserve Center. Pat was proud of his service and treasured his compatriots in his Naval unit. All the while, he managed to attend all of his children's many sporting events, for which his quiet, gentle and kind demeanor often gave way to vociferous commentary on poor refereeing.

With his children educated and nearly grown, after 17 years a widower, he fell for Mary Kay (McEachron) Cate, adding her three lovely daughters to the family fold. They married on July 2, 1993. Pat retired from his medical practice in 1995 and enjoyed traveling with Mary Kay to Ireland, France, Mexico, and the Holy Land. They continued to host loud family gatherings at the family home in Billings and at the Stillwater cabin at every chance, welcoming all who joined, especially the Padon clan, with an open-door policy. For such a quiet man, he loved social gatherings and was often the last man standing after church.

Dr. Byorth is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; brother James Paul Byorth and wife Jeannie of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter Susan Byorth Fox and Murphy Fox, grandsons Jed, Conor, Brendan and Brian Fox and reunited grandchildren Kevin and Saundra; son Paul and Rhoda, grandsons Ian, Jesse, Paul Caleb, and Joseph, granddaughter Annie; son Patrick and Susan Dejmal Byorth, grandsons Patrick Teagan and Conor; daughter Cece and Dave Padon, granddaughters Madie, Caitlin, and Mia, grandsons Sean and Jack; daughter Karen Byorth; son Peter and Pamela Melius Byorth, granddaughter Rosemary and grandson Benjamin; son John Byorth and Bridget Kelly and her daughter Fionn; Kris and Guy Kailey, grandson Keven and granddaughter Kendra; Shannon and Brian Schweyen and granddaughters Jordan, Shelby, and Sheridan; and Sara Cate. He maintained close relationships with the Byorths in Ohio, the Bellis family in Colorado, and the families of Ann's siblings in Washington and Idaho. Pat was predeceased by his first wife Ann, daughter Therese, brother Robert and sister Catherine.

Rosary 6:30 pm Wednesday March 24, Vigil 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday March 25 at 10 am, all at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Rosary
6:30p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
MT
Mar
25
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
21 Entries
John and Ruth Hurly Family
April 17, 2021
Dr Byorth was one of the most wonderful human beings I ever had the honor to work with. His presence will be very missed by his large family he kept together through tragedy and furthered by new connections and love.
Sharon Trollope
March 27, 2021
From LSD and LSD managers
March 26, 2021
We are sorry that we missed the service, but wanted you to know what you all mean to us. We are keeping Pat and all of you in our prayers.
Ralph and Sharon Hanser
March 26, 2021
I´m so sorry I just found out and missed the funeral. Karen, I loved the few times I was able to spend with your family. Your dad was so friendly and accommodating. He was also such a generous man. God be with you all! Please know that you´re all I´m my prayers! God Bless!
Kris Lukkes
March 26, 2021
My heart is heavy. What an amazing man and an amazing family. Lots of love and hugs to the Byorth clan.
Molly Megerth
March 24, 2021
At a 1978 High school basketball game, Dr. Byorth noticed that I wasn't feeling well. A few pointed questions by Doc. Byorth caused him to suggest that I stop by the house after the game. A car full of girls, one of them being his daughter, Susan, pulled up to his home. He was there waiting with a flash light and a tongue depressor. One look down my throat and a concerned Dr. Byorth handed me a prescription for an antibiotic. With pressure from the girls to "hurry up" a quick hug and a "thank you, Dr. Byorth" and we were on our way. No office visit charge, no insurance claim to file, just my friends' dad, doing what he did best. Care for others. So many fond memories of your dad and your family. Being scolded by Grandma Byorth when I forgot to address your dad as Dr. Byorth because "he earned it," comes to mind. To so many of us, he was our friends' dad; kind, soft spoken, always with a sweet, pleasant smile on his face. Terry and I are deeply saddened for your loss. We love you all so much!
Kathy (Schaff) O'Brien
March 24, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Paul and your family on the loss of your dad. Sounds like he was a wonderful person and did a great job of raising his kids despite the loss of your mom. I miss seeing you since I retired! My love to you and your family
Cathy Hartman
March 24, 2021
What a beautiful man he was. A huge loss for family, friends and the Catholic community. Rest in Peace .
Pat Reynolds
March 24, 2021
This man was an inspiration to me. He was an honest, good hearted, God loving, genuine man. I will miss him and his kindness and positive outlook on all aspects of life. My condolences to the family as well. You all will always hold a place in my heart and soul. May you find peace in this time of grief.
Angela McCaulou
March 24, 2021
Wonderful man. He is in paradise now
Russ Fagg
March 23, 2021
Sincere sympathy...I remember Dr. Byorth so well as a floor LPN at St. Vincent Hospital so many years ago. I remember his quiet caring ways, his humility and deep respectful care for his fellow man. I also thank him for his service to our country..
Kathy Jo Berscheid
March 23, 2021
Montana Legislature and Staff
March 23, 2021
Deb, Jennifer and Judi
March 23, 2021
Susan - I'm so sorry to hear of your father's passing. My sincerest condolences to you and your family. Raúl
Raul Burciaga
March 23, 2021
My heart goes out to all of you. He was such a good man I enjoyed visiting with him every time I came to Montana for the holidays. He was such a caring loving person Blessings to all of you.
Deanna Miller
March 23, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss. Always enjoyed visiting with him at church...
Ernie garcia
March 23, 2021
I worked with Dr Byorth at St Vincent's. He was such kind,caring soul. Sincerest sympathy to his family.
Ronda Harris
March 23, 2021
Pat was such a kind and caring man. I loved catching up with him at his cabin on the Stillwater. He always asked after my folks. One of the latest memories I have of Pat is when he walked over to visit my mom after she had just arrived from Arizona. She was very ill and on her way back to the hospital. Pat sat down, held her hand and visited with her in his calming way. She was so comforted by his presence. He was my mom and dad´s doctor for many many years and they loved him. May the wonderful memories you have of him surround you and comfort you. How blessed you were to have been loved and raised by such a man.
Sue Nelson
March 23, 2021
I remember sorry to hear of your father passing , he must have been an awesome dad and family man
Eric Fallang
March 23, 2021
WE SHARED MANY GREAT TIMES TOGETHER PROFESSIONALLY AND HUNTING. MAY YOU R.I.P. MY DEAR FRIEND.
GARY M LUNDEEN
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results