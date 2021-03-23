John Patrick Byorth, M.D.

Long-time Billings physician and benefactor of Catholic schools John Patrick 'Pat' Byorth passed after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Dr. Byorth was born the second son of Euphemia Irene (Bellis) and Floyd Paul Byorth in Mitchell, South Dakota on May 9, 1933. Both the Great Depression and World War II were formative times for Pat and his brothers Paul and Robert, and sister Catherine, teaching him frugality, a love for gardening, and a passion for hunting and fishing. He developed his lifelong devotion to Catholic schools at Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell and upon graduation in 1951 shipped out to Carroll College in Helena, Montana, where he played football with his brothers under coaches John Gagliardi and Archbishop 'Dutch' Hunthausen. Pat always spoke fondly of both men for their lessons both on and off the field. It was in Helena that Pat first met Ann Marie Acher, the younger sister of his friend John. Each day, Pat walked past the Acher family home on the way to school, where Ann would timely appear to gather the morning paper.

After a summer shoveling coal at the Anaconda Smelter, Pat was inspired to graduate from Carroll with a biology degree after just three years, which also relieved his parents of the cost of school. He then attended Creighton University Medical School, where he became re-acquainted with Ann, who was attending nursing school. Pat and Ann married on Sept. 12, 1959 in an elegant society wedding at the Cathedral of Saint Helena. After stints with the Navy interning at D.C. General in Washington D.C. and Pocatello, ID, and his medical residency in San Francisco, the family settled in Billings, where Pat practiced Internal Medicine with Drs. Hurley and Lemire at Internal Medicine Associates.

Pat and Ann raised a family of seven children in their beloved Catholic community. When Ann died tragically in a car accident in 1976, he immediately chose to keep his family together and raise his children himself, though he would give much credit to the support of his community. Pat was active on the Catholic school board, co-founded and chaired BACET, and was a Grand Master of the Knights of Columbus. He also sang in the St. Thomas choir for over 50 years. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for over 30 years, reaching the rank of Captain and Commandant of the Medical Unit at the Billings Reserve Center. Pat was proud of his service and treasured his compatriots in his Naval unit. All the while, he managed to attend all of his children's many sporting events, for which his quiet, gentle and kind demeanor often gave way to vociferous commentary on poor refereeing.

With his children educated and nearly grown, after 17 years a widower, he fell for Mary Kay (McEachron) Cate, adding her three lovely daughters to the family fold. They married on July 2, 1993. Pat retired from his medical practice in 1995 and enjoyed traveling with Mary Kay to Ireland, France, Mexico, and the Holy Land. They continued to host loud family gatherings at the family home in Billings and at the Stillwater cabin at every chance, welcoming all who joined, especially the Padon clan, with an open-door policy. For such a quiet man, he loved social gatherings and was often the last man standing after church.

Dr. Byorth is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; brother James Paul Byorth and wife Jeannie of St. Louis, Missouri; daughter Susan Byorth Fox and Murphy Fox, grandsons Jed, Conor, Brendan and Brian Fox and reunited grandchildren Kevin and Saundra; son Paul and Rhoda, grandsons Ian, Jesse, Paul Caleb, and Joseph, granddaughter Annie; son Patrick and Susan Dejmal Byorth, grandsons Patrick Teagan and Conor; daughter Cece and Dave Padon, granddaughters Madie, Caitlin, and Mia, grandsons Sean and Jack; daughter Karen Byorth; son Peter and Pamela Melius Byorth, granddaughter Rosemary and grandson Benjamin; son John Byorth and Bridget Kelly and her daughter Fionn; Kris and Guy Kailey, grandson Keven and granddaughter Kendra; Shannon and Brian Schweyen and granddaughters Jordan, Shelby, and Sheridan; and Sara Cate. He maintained close relationships with the Byorths in Ohio, the Bellis family in Colorado, and the families of Ann's siblings in Washington and Idaho. Pat was predeceased by his first wife Ann, daughter Therese, brother Robert and sister Catherine.

Rosary 6:30 pm Wednesday March 24, Vigil 7pm. Funeral Mass Thursday March 25 at 10 am, all at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross.