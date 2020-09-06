John Carl Muller

On the morning of August 28, 2020, with his family at his side, John Carl Muller passed away quietly at his home in Reno, NV….exactly 81 years to the day he was brought into this world. John was born on Staten Island New York, Aug. 28, 1939, a fact most people who knew him would never guess. He moved to Frannie, Wyoming with his parents George and Astrid Muller at the age of 4. He attended grade school in Frannie, high school in Deaver, and received his BA at the University of Wyoming in 1961. Through College ROTC, John received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force, ending his active service as Captain in 1964 when he went into the Air Force Reserves.

At 5 years of age, John met his best friend and future wife, Jill Kirk. They married in 1961, celebrating their 59th anniversary this year. They have two daughters, Jody and Mandy.

After his military service, they moved back to Montana where John began his banking career. They also started ranching, first in Livingston, then Sheridan, WY and in Ronan, MT. The family showed and sold their registered Hunky-Dory Red Angus throughout the United States and central Canada. John and Jill were also very active with 4-H and FFA, supporting their daughters' involvement in their cattle and ranching operations.

John's banking career evolved from an ag loan officer in the early 1960s to a bank president in the 1980 and 1990's. During the recession in the 1980's, John's expertise in cleaning up problem banks was in demand and this led to living in Douglas and Gillette, WY, and Craig CO. John's first retirement from banking was in 1994, when he went to work for Edward Jones. But he missed being involved with ranchers, so he returned to banking as president of the First National Bank in Akron, CO. In 2003, John retired a second time when he and Jill moved to the more moderate winters in Reno, NV.

In addition to Jill, John's other great love was Western culture and history. In his youth, he discovered a passion for hunting arrowheads and other artifacts, which led to wonderful finds no matter where he lived. In his later years, John could be found walking the hills of Northern Nevada with his faithful dog, Toby, looking for his next discovery.

John was a Life Member of the Red Lodge MT Elks, a Life Member of the American Legion Post 16 in Lewiston MT, a lifetime member of Alpha Kappa Psi (a professional business fraternity) and a Sustaining Member, Capt. John C. Muller, USAF (Ret.) of the Reserve Officers Association

John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Astrid Muller and his newborn son, Justine. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jill, his two daughters, Jody Muller (Sacramento, CA) and Mandy Muller (Reno, NV), his sister Joannie Bourbeau (Billings, MT) and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice of Reno, especially to RN John 'Chino' and CNA Betty, for their skills and compassion. They made his passing much easier for all of us.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at the Deaver Wyoming Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534, PO Box 888, Red Lodge, MT 59068.