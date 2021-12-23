Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Francis Chansler
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT

John Francis Chansler

John Francis Chansler, 86, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Lewistown, MT. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 26th, 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Monday, Dec. 27th, 10 a.m. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are requested to St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
Lewistown, MT
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo's Catholic Church
Lewistown, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sarah Burns Kavanaugh
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results