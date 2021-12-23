John Francis Chansler

John Francis Chansler, 86, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Lewistown, MT. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 26th, 7 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Monday, Dec. 27th, 10 a.m. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are requested to St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com