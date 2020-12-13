John Daubert

John Richard Daubert, 74, of Billings, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020. He was born in Billings on June 12, 1946, to Mary (Brown) Daubert and John Daubert. John grew up on South 34th Street and worked in his parents' grocery store. He attended Little Flower Catholic School and graduated from Billings Central High School in 1964. As a young boy, John enjoyed the time he spent fishing and camping with his cousins at Martinsdale Reservoir, Deadman's Basin and Cooney Dam. He loved Chevy cars, and his favorite was his 1954 Chevy because you had to bounce on the back seat to get the radio to play.

After high school, John served in the Navy and later graduated from Billings Business College. He was in electrical wholesale for 54 years, retiring in 2017.

After chasing Beverly Wolff, the love of his life, for four years, they wed at Little Flower Catholic Church on July 1, 1967. Out of this union, four children were born: Brian Daubert (Anita), Nicole Trahan (Terry Lenhart), Scott Daubert (Sheri), Kim Daubert (Jeremy Walton). John was blessed with seven grandchildren: John Daubert (Holly), Taylor Coghlan, Hunter, Decker and Sawyer Trahan, and Addy and Peyton Daubert.

John enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, golfing and bowling throughout his life. He was an avid reader in retirement, and never left a crossword undone. John was a Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball with Mac Souza. But most of all, he loved the time spent watching his grandkids' sporting events, never missing one. He is well-known for his shower rendition of 'Please Release Me.' John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Knights of Columbus.

A highlight of John and Beverly's marriage was celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to Memphis for Elvis Week.

John lived life on his own terms and remained strong in his Catholic faith throughout life.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sibling, Donna Riggs (Thomas). His extended family includes the Brown family, the Wolffs and the Shermans.

We will be celebrating John's life with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at St. Bernard's Parish. The Knights of Columbus will be reciting the rosary before mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Bernard's Catholic Church general fund or St. Vincent DePaul.

