John G. Liggett

Roundup - John G. Liggett, 101, died Oct. 29, 2020 from Covid-19. A lifelong Roundup resident, John was an independent insurance agent and realtor. He was a member of American Legion, VFW, Masons, Shriners, Rotary, Zion Lutheran Church, past president of St. John's United board.

John was stationed with the US Army at Iwo Jima. In 1947, he married Chrycentie Hanson. She preceded him in death in 2016. To these great parents were born Steven (now deceased), Ann Sweeney (Chuck), David (Pam), Thomas (Dixie), and Jane Elizabeth (Derek Grimmell).

John loved anything with wheels – roller skates, bicycles, antique cars, his Honda Gold Wing, the yellow Mustang convertible he bought at age 98, the Meals on Wheels he and Chris delivered well into his 90s. He was a fun-loving, faithful, generous, and grateful man to the end.

Gravesite service is Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:30, at Roundup Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christikon Lutheran Camp, 1108 – 24th St. W., Billings, Montana 59102.

Full obituary may be viewed at https://www.wierfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.