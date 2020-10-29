John Lind

John Lind passed away in his home at Hardin, MT, October 16, 2020 in the presence of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was born to William and Amalie Koch Lind, March 25, 1926 and lived in the Big Horn Valley all his life.

John was involved in his community and was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 1972, attaining chairmanship and serving until 1984. He was proud to be a farmer and a rancher and to his last days he worked. Work was his hobby, Irrigation was his passion and Ranching was his occupation.

He was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Jake, Bill, Molly, Fred, Carl, Katherine, Leo, and Harold. He is survived by sisters Mary Frickle and Pearl Rider (Gene).

He married the love of his life Dollean Young 12/11/1951 and lost her in 1992. He is survived by three children, Kenneth (Coleen) of Billings, Sally Watt (Ed) of Crow Agency, and Myron (Stephanie) of Hardin. He is survived by grand children Sam Lind (Chante), Megan Lind, Elissa Lind, Angeleena Lind, Jonna Lind, Cody Reese (Sarah) and Brittney Wegner (Kara). Great grand children Tia Lind, Aliza Lind, Samantha Lind, Briella Olszewski, Haliegh Reese, Ryan Reese, Alexis Krebs, Rhianna Wegner, Huyana Wegner, and Payton Wegner.

John had a special affection for many in the Native American Community and was always pleased to be greeted by his Native friends and acquaintances, cherishing any opportunity to reminisce old times.

No description of John would be complete without mentioning the pleasure he found in teasing and his ability to keep a straight face. His ability to construct an outrageous yarn was impressive.

Donations in his memory can be made to Big Horn County Historical Museum, Hardin, MT. Graveside Services were held 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, at Fairview Cemetery in Hardin. Celebration of Life will be held spring of 2021 when safe from COVID 19.