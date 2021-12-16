Menu
John "Bruce" Lockie
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021

In Loving Memory of John 'Bruce' Lockie

Sept. 6, 1940 – Dec. 11, 2021

MILES CITY - On the morning of Dec. 11, 2021, Bruce passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was 81 years old.

Bruce was born in Forsyth, Montana on Sept. 6, 1940. He was the oldest son of three children born to John and Jennie (Jensen) Lockie. His father was off winning the calf roping event at Forsyth receiving a rifle and trophy when he was born. He attended grade school in Calabar. When he started high school, he boarded in Miles City to attend Custer County High School, graduating in 1958. He excelled in academics and was a National Honor Society member, State Wrestler, and was active in 4-H and FFA.

After he graduated, he leased his Uncle Arnold Jensen's ranch at Paragon. In 1960, he and Sandra Ewalt were married in the First Methodist Church by Pastor James Hunter. In the fall of 1960, Bruce and Sandra moved to the farm at the end of South Strevell farming with Bruce's folks. In 1976, they bought the Mathers farm at Sheffield where they farmed, ranched, and raised their kids. In 2008, they sold the Sheffield Farm to Jason Brewer. They took on the place at 9 mile South Sunday Creek where they continue to have their cows, sheep, horses and a feedlot. Along with all of the above, the chant of an auctioneer was always a draw for Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his father John Miller and mother Jennie Christina.

He is survived by his wife Sandra of 62 years; his children JB (Amy) Lockie of LeCenter, Minnesota, Jennie Lee (TJ) Spratt of Moneta, Wyoming, John Charles Lockie of Columbus, Montana; granddaughters Chandra Lockie of Minnesota and Coralee Spratt of Moneta, Wyoming; brother Keith (Karmie) Lockie of Jordan, Montana, and families, sister Hazel (Jim) Parker of Miles City, Montana and families.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Miles City, Montana. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Miles City, MT
so sorry we hadn't been able to meet and chat in several years those were always interesting fun times. We were always hoping you could come and visit us in Alaska.
Dot and Wayne Westberg
Family
December 16, 2021
Deepest sympathy ... I have some great memories ...of the Lockie family... may God bless all of YOU..
Jacki (Balsam) Fayram
December 16, 2021
