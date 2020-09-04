John 'Matt' Long Jaw, Jr.,

John 'Matt' Long Jaw, Jr., passed away August 29, 2020 at the age of 45. Matt was born on April 15, 1975 in Crow Agency, MT. Matt graduated high school in Busby, MT in 1995. Growing up Matt enjoyed riding horses and playing basketball. Matt is and always will be Dallas Cowboy's #1 fan!! Matt loved animals especially the numerous pit bulls he had raised.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents Mary Ann Powell and John Long Jaw, Sr; and sister Christine.

Matt is survived by his wife, Alona Clampitt; sons Matt III (KyAnna), Josiah (Shanna), Ollin (Skylar) and Christian. Daughter Karristen. Grandchildren Nikka, Kylo, Ernestine & Meraya. Brothers Randy (Ronee), Jason (Christina), Mike (Audrey) and Frank Jr. (Melanie). Sisters Pamela, Cindy (Tracy) and Dorothy.