John O. Miller III

June 15, 2021 on flying home from Egypt after kicking the last can off his bucket list, John O. Miller III's life ended in Frankfurt, Germany. He was 79 years old. He was the middle son (child) born to John O. Miller II and Opal Weast Miller in Two Dot, Montana. He spent his younger days chasing cows and breaking horses on the Top Hat Ranch. The family moved to Absarokee where he graduated from High School in 1960. J. O. attended college at 'the only place to get a good education' the University of Montana in Missoula, graduating with a teaching and history degree on his way to law school before being drafted to serve state side in the Vietnam War.

J.O. spent his life doing the things he loved. He had two sons with his first wife, Barbara Miller, and spent the last 35 years of his life with his wife Diana Scollard. Together they lived a life few can dream of raising cattle in the Stillwater Valley. They traveled extensively watching their sons James and Jake wrestle across the country and world. He and Diana started the Stillwater Boosters, helped with the Absarokee Community Foundation, and worked for many other causes in Stillwater Valley. J.O. never tired of looking at cattle, he loved to ride good horses and when he no longer could ride horses, he drove teams in parades, at weddings, and at the annual New Years Eve Hayride. He was a cattle buyer, loved to hire high school students watching them grow into great men from the experience the ranch provided. He served on the Columbus Ambulance crew, Columbus School Board, was president of the Beartooth Stockgrowers, and on the Montana Land Reliance Advisory Board.

J.O.'s greatest joy was watching his grandchildren. He was blessed with a wonderful life, full of great friends, and he lived fully up to his final moments. He is survived by his wife, Diana; his beloved sisters, Sandra Peck and Afton Lamoreaux; sons John of Deer Lodge, Jerett of Red Lodge, James (Lindsey) of Great Falls, Jake (Celeste) of Absarokee, his beloved grandchildren Mason, Josephine, Genevieve, and John Robert, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held July 6th at 6pm at their ranch home on Miller Road on the Stillwater. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Absarokee Community Foundation, P. O. Box 72, Absarokee, Montana 59001.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
at their ranch home
Miller Road, Stillwater, MT
Words cannot express. I am thankful I was able to meet so many people who's lives had been touched by him, and to hear their stories. He left us with alot, and we have alot of work to do to live to his example.
JJ
Friend
July 7, 2021
J.O. was an honest cattle buyer, a good friend and competitor of mine for years. I will miss him -- definitely one of the "good guys".
Michael Okragly
Work
July 5, 2021
A life well lived. I'm glad I met him. My deepest sympathy to my dear friend Diana and her family
Deborah Yarborough
July 5, 2021
May his memory be a blessing!!
KC and LouAnn
Other
July 1, 2021
Always an Interesting conversation when JO was around. My sympathies to you Dianne.
BeckyRobison
June 26, 2021
Loved being around him and occasionally talking with him on the phone...envious of how he lived his life.
Larry Beddes
School
June 25, 2021
We lost a good man, but his legacy will live on.
Richard Mendenhall
June 24, 2021
