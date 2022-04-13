John Henry Mitchell

COLUMBUS - John Henry Mitchell, age 81 of Columbus, Montana passed away on April 5,2022 surrounded by loved ones at the Billings Clinic.

John was born April 21,1940 in Sturgis, South Dakota. He was the fifth of seven children born to William and Martha (Bennet) Mitchell. He attended school in New Castle, Wyoming.

John served as a medical specialist in the United States Army from 1964 to 1969. During his tour of duty, he was stationed in Bremerhaven, Germany. After an honorable discharge, John worked at a meat packing plant in Sioux City, Iowa before moving to Seattle, Washington where he was employed by McRaffle Waste Management. In 1978, John moved to Sharon, North Dakota where he owned and operated a service station. In 1982 John began his over-the-road truck driving career with the E.W. Wylie Corporation in Fargo, North Dakota. In 1982, John moved to Columbus, Montana and finished his career with G D Eastlick Trucking of Billings, Montana. He retired in 2004, after a long successful career on the road.

John married Arlene Johnson on December 15,1982 in Columbus, Montana becoming the stepfather to her five children.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Rose (Larry) Jackson, Viva (Lyle)Smith, Joan (Clayton) Thomas, Marian Corhn, step-great-grandson Chase Johnson, and great-nephew Michael Meeks.

John is survived by his wife Arlene; brothers: Ed (Sally) Mitchell, and Don (Sally) Mitchell. His stepchildren: Valerie (David) Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Tonette (Robert) Rouane, Bettina (Joseph) Hensley, and Daryn Johnson. Grandchildren: Brandon Oxton, April (Kevin) Huschka, Tyler Oxton, Derek Oxton, Evan (Hope) Oxton, Kira (Justin) Olson, Ethan Johnson, Logan Johnson, Tessa (Conor) Webster, Kyla Rouane, Megan Rouane, Brenna Rouane, Eric (Nicole) Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Nathan Hensley, Walker Hensley, Zoe Hensley, and Kami Hensley. Great-grandchildren: Nova Oxton, Aila Oxton, Layla Hensley, and Maia Hensley. Step-grandchildren: Brandon (Sonia) Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Brent Johnson. Step-great-grandchild Taylor Johnson. As well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

John's hobbies included telling jokes and pulling pranks, as well as wood working, sudoku puzzles, playing cards, and knitting hats for various organizations. He was a fun-loving generous man that gave selflessly and loved his family unconditionally. His love and commitment to his family was felt by all and he will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held on April 29,2022 at 2:30 pm at the Senior Citizen Center followed by military honors at Mountain View Cemetery in Columbus, Montana.

Condolences may be sent to Arlene Mitchell at PO Box 134 Columbus, Montana 59019.