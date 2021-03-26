John C. Olson

John C. Olson 63 of Two Dot, MT died Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021 as the result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident at his ranch. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harlowton, cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Friends are asked to make memorials to the Two Dot Community Center/Fire Department, the Two Dot Water Users or the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.