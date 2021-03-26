Menu
John C. Olson
FUNERAL HOME
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
211 N Central Aveune
Harlowton, MT

John C. Olson

John C. Olson 63 of Two Dot, MT died Wednesday morning, March 17, 2021 as the result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident at his ranch. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Harlowton, cremation has taken place with the Perkins Funeral Home assisting the family. Friends are asked to make memorials to the Two Dot Community Center/Fire Department, the Two Dot Water Users or the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Perkins Funeral Home, PO Box 313 Harlowton, MT 59036. Condolences for the family may be posted on-line at www.perkinsfuneralandcremation.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Harlowton, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Perkins Funeral Home - Harlowton
John will for sure be missed for his quick humor, love of life, and true kindness to everyone.
Don Hanser
March 27, 2021
IT WAS A NICE SERVICE TODAY.
Joan Olson Brooke
March 26, 2021
