John Joseph Vernon Pereau

John Joseph Vernon Pereau, 86, of Billings was called to his eternal home on January 22, 2021. John worked in leadership on four different Reservations from 1960-1994, including Crow Creek Agency (SD), Rocky Boy, Northern Cheyenne and Crow Reservations (MT). He was a family man and a proud soldier, serving in the Marine Corps, Army and the National Guard. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT in May 2021. Service times will be announced closer to the date. To view John's full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit John's Tribute page at https://gb774.app.goo.gl/uP51Q


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 7, 2021.
Now John is with his sisters Alice and Joan and parents in heaven. May he rest in peace and have a joyful reunion.
Pauline Azure-Feuvray
March 19, 2021
