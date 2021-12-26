John Gilbert 'Jack' Robinson

MISSOULA - John Gilbert "Jack" Robinson, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Jack was Ralph and Orpha Robinson's youngest child, coming into the world on Nov. 20, 1930. His six older siblings included Charles Arthur Robinson, Geraldine Marguerite Robinson Brantz, Irene Mildred Robinson Ruff Bennett, Ella Lucille Robinson Packwood Edwards, Harley Ralph Robinson, and Edwin Lyle Robinson. Jack's siblings were influential in raising him. He loved reconnecting, playing cards and celebrating with them at the Robinson Family Reunions.

Growing up Jack loved playing sports. While attending Billings Senior High, he excelled at tennis and lettered in varsity basketball.

Jack enlisted in the US Air Force in 1950 and served his country through 1954, earning the rank of Sargent. He then continued his education at Eastern Montana College, earning a bachelor's degree in Education in 1959.

He was introduced to the love of his life, Karen Stevens through a blind date. They were married on Feb. 4, 1958 and renewed their love for each other at a 60th anniversary party in 2018.

Jack went to work for the Exxon Humble Refinery in 1959. Jack held various positions at Exxon during his 27 year career there, finishing as a Stores Supervisor.

He was active throughout his life – coaching his son's Little League Teams, racking up strikes at Jubilee Bowling Lanes for decades and taking up golf later in his life. Jack enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and playing cards and board games with them.

Jack is survived by his wife Karen, his daughters Kathy (Neal) Klein, Toni (Mark) MacGregor and Julie (Brad) Hein; his sons Lee (Kristi) and Brian (Di) Robinson; his 13 grandchildren Stephanie Harris, Steven Tinsley, Scott and Jon MacGregor, Samantha and Brent Robinson, Michelle Hein Hansen, Shannon Hein, Major Robinson, Kasey Robinson Anderson, Caleb Majerus, Kirby Beierle, and Chelsey Vladic; and his 13 great grandchildren Nick and Emily Harris, Heath and Jolene Tinsley, Britton and Emersyn MacGregor, Haddie, Gwyenth and Stella MacGregor, Charlotte Hansen, Jack Majerus, Mylo Beierle, and Otis Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.

We will miss the time spent with you and love you dearly.

We would like to recognize and give a special thank you to Liz Houston of Missoula Elder Care for her dedication, compassion and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donation to either Riverstone Hospice or Meals on Wheels in Billings.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, MT and a burial service is being planned for the summer of 2022 at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

To express condolences online, go to www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com