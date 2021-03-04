Menu
John Schneidmiller
FUNERAL HOME
Harness Funeral Home (formerly Adams)
351 North Adams Avenue
Buffalo, WY

John Schneidmiller

Funeral services for John Schneidmiller, 76 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be from the funeral home chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to Buffalo EMS in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave, Buffalo, WY
Mar
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Harness Funeral Chapel
351 N. Adams Ave, Buffalo, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Harness Funeral Home (formerly Adams)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cherie, I'm so sorry to hear of John's passing. My sincere condolences to you and the family. My prayers for all of you
Linda Bowie Moran
March 25, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 4, 2021
