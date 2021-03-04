John Schneidmiller

Funeral services for John Schneidmiller, 76 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo will be held Friday, March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home with Pastor Don Paulson officiating. Visitation will be from the funeral home chapel on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory may be made to Buffalo EMS in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com