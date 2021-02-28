Menu
John Francis Soucy
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

John Francis Soucy

Nov. 23, 1948 – Feb. 22, 2021)

John's greatest treasure was his family and to all who knew him, this was easily apparent by his tireless and unyielding dedication to them. He was born in Bangor, Maine to John and Angela Soucy. He grew up with three sisters – Jeanette, Chris, and Margaret. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Renae, during his service in the United States Air Force and they were married on Sept. 20, 1975. John and Renae had three sons – David, Michael (who tragically predeceased John in 2016), and Tim. Each son has married a wonderful companion – Melissa, Kristi, and Angélyca respectively. David and Melissa have three daughters – Kayden, Reagan, and Kinsley. Michael and Kristi have three children – Trey, Erika, and Evan. During the many years he had with them, John loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and staying up to date with every single one of their activities.

John enjoyed an extremely successful career over the course of 52 years of federal service. He entered the USAF in 1968 and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant 23 years later. He later worked as a civilian for the Dept. of the Air Force, in the Pentagon, for two years before finally finding his way to the Bureau of Reclamation. He moved to Billings, MT and started working with the BOR in 1991. He retired as Deputy Regional Director for the Missouri Basin Region in 2020. In this position he was responsible for the region's program functions, including infrastructure, business resources, information technology, Native American affairs, Rural Water Projects, and safety and occupational health.

The most priceless knowledge for John, and the members of his family who remain on this side of the veil, is that Christ has conquered death. As a result, all who have completed their journey here on Earth, will rise again and have the opportunity to be reunited with their families.

Funeral Service & Interment:

Time: 10:30, Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021

Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

2929 Belvedere Dr., Billings, MT 59102

Interment: Yellowstone National Cemetery

55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT 59044

* For those who are unable to attend or who are uncomfortable attending the services in person, there will be a live broadcast available. You can access the broadcast link under the obituaries tab at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
I will never watch another football game without thinking of John. I knew him for almost 30 years and we enjoyed many sporting events. Our prayers are with the family. See you along the trail, John Dan
Dan Stevens
March 5, 2021
John was my friend for the last 21 years having met him upon my hiring to commence work for Reclamation in February 2000. At first we were co-workers and I learned many important lessons about work in civil service, then he became my supervisor and I learned many more management lessons from John. We were also uniquely connected having served 20+ years in the US Air Force. I miss him now and will each day from his passing. God Bless John and his family; a great friend, mentor, fellow service member, and a fine man by every account. RIP my friend.
Chandler P. Worley, Jr.
February 28, 2021
To Renae, David, Tim, and families: You have my deepest sympathy for the loss of your husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa. I know you will miss him greatly, but think of him often and with love at family gatherings and grandchildren´s activities.
Marjorie Harpold
February 28, 2021
