John Francis Soucy

Nov. 23, 1948 – Feb. 22, 2021)

John's greatest treasure was his family and to all who knew him, this was easily apparent by his tireless and unyielding dedication to them. He was born in Bangor, Maine to John and Angela Soucy. He grew up with three sisters – Jeanette, Chris, and Margaret. He met the love of his life, Carolyn Renae, during his service in the United States Air Force and they were married on Sept. 20, 1975. John and Renae had three sons – David, Michael (who tragically predeceased John in 2016), and Tim. Each son has married a wonderful companion – Melissa, Kristi, and Angélyca respectively. David and Melissa have three daughters – Kayden, Reagan, and Kinsley. Michael and Kristi have three children – Trey, Erika, and Evan. During the many years he had with them, John loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and staying up to date with every single one of their activities.

John enjoyed an extremely successful career over the course of 52 years of federal service. He entered the USAF in 1968 and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant 23 years later. He later worked as a civilian for the Dept. of the Air Force, in the Pentagon, for two years before finally finding his way to the Bureau of Reclamation. He moved to Billings, MT and started working with the BOR in 1991. He retired as Deputy Regional Director for the Missouri Basin Region in 2020. In this position he was responsible for the region's program functions, including infrastructure, business resources, information technology, Native American affairs, Rural Water Projects, and safety and occupational health.

The most priceless knowledge for John, and the members of his family who remain on this side of the veil, is that Christ has conquered death. As a result, all who have completed their journey here on Earth, will rise again and have the opportunity to be reunited with their families.

Funeral Service & Interment:

Time: 10:30, Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021

Location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

2929 Belvedere Dr., Billings, MT 59102

Interment: Yellowstone National Cemetery

55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT 59044

* For those who are unable to attend or who are uncomfortable attending the services in person, there will be a live broadcast available. You can access the broadcast link under the obituaries tab at https://www.dahlfuneralchapel.com